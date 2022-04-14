ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Driver flees I-93 crash scene after pursuit; New Hampshire State Police say suspected fentanyl was left behind

By KC Downey
WMUR.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCONCORD, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police are looking for a driver after a high-speed pursuit early Thursday morning on Interstate 93. Police said a car was driving northbound at speeds...

www.wmur.com

WMUR.com

Police investigate scene outside New Hampshire Statehouse

CONCORD, N.H. — Police were investigating a scene outside the State Capitol on Sunday after reports that a firearm was discharged outside of a business. One person shot a firearm into the air during a fight around Park Street and North Main Street, according to officials. Concord police said...
WMUR.com

Man killed in crash in Epsom, police say

EPSOM, N.H. — A man is dead after a crash early Friday morning in Epsom. Police said the car was heading southbound on Suncook Valley Highway around 1:55 a.m. when it struck a parked pickup truck and dump trailer off the road. The driver was pronounced dead at the...
EPSOM, NH
The Independent

Mother arrested for killing two children tells police ‘I don’t want them’

A 41-year-old mother accused of killing her two children allegedly told investigators she did not “want them”, police have said. Odette Lysse Joassaint was taken into custody on Tuesday night at her apartment in Little Haiti, Miami-Dade County, following a number of cold 911 calls. When officers from the Miami-Dade Police Department turned up at the building, a three-year-old boy and a five-year-old girl were found deceased.Both children were lying in a prone position on the bed with their arms, legs and necks tied-up, a police report said. Life-saving attempts were made but they were pronounced dead.It was revealed on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NECN

Vermont Man, 40, Dead After Truck Slams Into Utility Pole

A Vermont man died late Wednesday night when his truck left the roadway and collided with a utility pole in the town of Rutland, state police announced. Vermont State Police troopers responded to the single-vehicle crash on East Pittsford Road just before 9 p.m. and found the truck driver badly injured. He was taken by ambulance to Rutland Regional Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.
RUTLAND, VT
WMUR.com

Police release identity of man hit, killed by car in Manchester

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Manchester police have identified a man who was killed by a car on Granite Street earlier this month. Kim Larochelle, 46, of Hooksett, and a 45-year-old man from Bedford, were hit while attempting to cross the street. Larochelle died five days later from his injuries. The...
MANCHESTER, NH
Black Enterprise

School Bus Driver Charged After Violating Protocol That Resulted in 13-Year-Old Being Fatally Hit

A Detroit school bus driver is facing criminal charges after letting a 13-year-old autistic student off on a busy street where the child was fatally hit. Debra White, 65, is accused of letting 13-year-old Zyair Harris off the school bus onto a busy street where she allegedly did not activate the bus’s stop sign and lights, resulting in the teen being struck by an oncoming vehicle, WXYZ reports.
DETROIT, MI
CBS News

"Cold-blooded" fugitive accused of killing wife, shooting daughter in Colombia found living in Boston suburb after nearly three decades on the run

A Colombian man who has been on the lam for nearly three decades since he was convicted in absentia of killing his wife has been located in a Boston suburb, the FBI said. William Hernando Usma Acosta, 61, was arrested by federal authorities on Wednesday, the FBI said in a statement. Acosta, who has been living locally under the alias Carlos Alberto Rendon, was arrested on his way to work in Waltham, authorities said.
BOSTON, MA
UPI News

Boston bouncer charged with murder in fatal stabbing of former Marine

March 21 (UPI) -- A Boston bouncer was arrested in the fatal stabbing of a 23-year-old former Marine over the weekend, police announced Monday. Alvaro Larrama, 38, was charged with murder in the death of Daniel Martinez at the Sons of Boston Bar where Larrama worked as a bouncer during St. Patrick's Day festivities on Saturday.
WNEM

Police: Driver flees crash scene, abandons 3 injured children in vehicle

BETHANY TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - A man was arrested after police say he fled the scene of a crash and left behind three critically injured children in the wreck. The crash happened on March 20 at 4:35 p.m. at the corner of State Road and Jackson Road in Gratiot County’s Bethany Township. A vehicle heading east on Jackson Road, driven by a 36-year-old man from St. Louis, ran a stop sign and was struck broadside by a vehicle on State Road’s northbound lane, the Gratiot County Sheriff’s Office said.
GRATIOT COUNTY, MI
WMUR.com

Woman accused of assaulting child faces dozens more charges

MANCHESTER, N.H. — Manchester police are bringing additional charges against a woman accused in a child abuse investigation. Jessica Laferriere, 31, is facing 26 charges. She was first arrested two months ago for allegedly abusing a 3-year-old child known to her. Police said they now believe she abused more children.
MANCHESTER, NH

