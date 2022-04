Whenever I see a Facebook post in any local page with over 170 comments, I know I am in for a good read and a lot of opinions. The post was simply a link to a property for sale on Realtor.com. The property, listed by David Garvey with Keller Williams Coastal Realty, was the North Congregational United Church of Christ located at 355 Spinney Road in Portsmouth, NH.

PORTSMOUTH, NH ・ 23 DAYS AGO