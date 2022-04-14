The Funky, Forgotten Swiss Watches of the '60s

All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Among the bevy of hot new watch drops announced this week in Switzerland was a very tasty version of the Rolex Yacht-Master in white gold with a polished falcon’s eye dial. For those who didn’t get deep into geology during the pandemic, falcon’s eye (aka blue tiger’s eye, hawk’s eye, or just plain ol' silicified crocidolite) is a semi-precious stone with a funky striped effect (hence the name), and it’s part of a long tradition of polished gemstone dials on luxury watches. Piaget kicked off the trend in the 1960s, experimenting with lapis lazuli, jade, and onyx versions of its ultra-thin Altiplano, and by the 1970s other top-tier brands were on it, too. The appetite for this style of dial eventually waned, however, leaving anyone looking for a hard stone dial with few modern options, and even fewer affordable ones.
