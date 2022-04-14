ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Funky, Forgotten Swiss Watches of the '60s

 3 days ago
When Rihanna announced her pregnancy in late January via a photo shoot with beau A$AP Rocky, she displayed her baby bump under a vintage Chanel silk coat and an ornate jewel-studded cross—an outfit rife with meaning if you're looking for it. But even more intriguing was her choice of watch. She...

GQMagazine

Sport Watches Rule the World—So Patek Philippe Is Dropping Them for 2022

The Nautilus 5711 dominated 2021 for Patek Philippe. The brand started the year with an announcement it was putting the beloved model out to pasture before taking it on a retirement tour that would make Dwyane Wade blush, releasing several models including one with a Tiffany-blue dial that immediately sold for $6.5 million at auction. This year, Patek has definitively moved on. The new releases presented at the Watches & Wonders convention in Geneva, Switzerland, where many watchmakers debut their slate of 2022 novelties, doesn’t include a single sport watch. Patek knows there are plenty of other ways to show off.
APPAREL
On The Rocks

On The Rocks

Artists use jewelry to express their individuality,. instead of having a piece of art hanging on the wall,. they prefer to have it around their neck. and you're watching On the Rocks. I started working in my dad's little kiosk when I was 12. Our average ticket item was $50,
APPAREL
Rihanna
GQMagazine

Rolex’s Biggest Release of 2022 Is…

While the Watches & Wonders trade show in Geneva brings an avalanche of new pieces from nearly every watchmaker on the planet, none are quite as eagerly anticipated as the Crown’s. This is despite the fact that Rolex moves at a glacial pace, tweaking sizes or swapping out bracelets and occasionally resurfacing old models. But this year, Rolex took a slightly bigger swing. Here's the big news from the brand at the biggest watch show on earth.
BUSINESS
GQMagazine

How to Invest in the Skyrocketing Watch Market

Something strange happened way back in spring 2020, right at the beginning of the pandemic: Just as life ground to a halt, the vintage-watch market exploded. Soon, sales of new watches were climbing too. Things had been trending in this direction for years. The ongoing relaxation of dress codes meant that steel sports watches had replaced old-school dressy pieces as the objects of white-collar desire, and it began to feel as if auction houses were setting records for sales every week. Seemingly all of a sudden, collecting watches had become a lot more popular—and much, much trickier.
APPAREL
GQMagazine

Here's the Most Affordable Way to Get a Stone Dial on Your Wrist

All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Among the bevy of hot new watch drops announced this week in Switzerland was a very tasty version of the Rolex Yacht-Master in white gold with a polished falcon’s eye dial. For those who didn’t get deep into geology during the pandemic, falcon’s eye (aka blue tiger’s eye, hawk’s eye, or just plain ol' silicified crocidolite) is a semi-precious stone with a funky striped effect (hence the name), and it’s part of a long tradition of polished gemstone dials on luxury watches. Piaget kicked off the trend in the 1960s, experimenting with lapis lazuli, jade, and onyx versions of its ultra-thin Altiplano, and by the 1970s other top-tier brands were on it, too. The appetite for this style of dial eventually waned, however, leaving anyone looking for a hard stone dial with few modern options, and even fewer affordable ones.
BEAUTY & FASHION
#Design#Karat Gold#The Watch#Chanel#Crown#Rolex King Midas#The King Midas#Rollerball#Daytona
GQMagazine

Everything to Buy From Todd Snyder's Latest Link-Up With L.L.Bean

Todd Snyder and L.L.Bean are back in black—and pink, yellow, blue, and green. For the designer’s latest collaboration with the legendary Maine-based operation, Snyder took inspiration from (what else?) the scenic landscapes of the state L.L.Bean calls home. The first spring/summer collection from the duo’s ongoing partnership is stuffed to the brim with cheery bangers, all done up in the kind of tasteful pastel hues that evoke the country club set at their Wagoneering best. “I was thinking about the warm-weather styles that a guy would wear for a beach hike during the day and then to relax by a campfire at night,” Snyder says, in a press release tied to the drop. Translated into clothes, that means silhouettes expressly designed for the great outdoors, all imbued with Snyder’s now-signature knack for reworking classic Bean items from the brand’s archives—including color-blocked anoraks, swishy hiking shorts, and camo-printed sweats. Keep scrolling to see every piece we’re eyeing right now, and then head on over to the Todd Snyder site to browse the collection in its entirety.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
GQMagazine

The 4 Suits Every Guy Should Own in 2022, According to GQ Editors

All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. No matter which way the fashion pendulum swings, you’re always going to need a good suit. But what should that suit look like in 2022, when up is down, bad is good, and the style rules you used to swear by seem in a constant state of flux? Great question. So for the latest episode of the GQ Recommends Show, we went deep on the four failsafe tailoring options you should know about right now. Turns out, they fall into a quartet of easy categories, each one primed to make your occasion-specific outfits feel less like a nod to propriety and more like a conscious, next-level swerve—especially if the only occasion you’re dressing for is “Screw it: I feel like wearing a suit today.”
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
GQMagazine

The Best Nike Shorts for Men Help Your Thighs Breathe in Glorious Fashion

The best Nike shorts for men are ready for everything you might do this summer. The Swoosh specializes in the kind of breathable, technically-advanced gear you’re going to want to live in come June, so it follows that its shorts selection is a particular strong point. They've got hiking-ready options for hitting the trails, golf-ready options for getting in a round on the course, and even pool-ready options for cannonballing headfirst into the deep end—or lounging safely in the no-splash zone. No matter what you get into (or where you end up), the best Nike shorts for men will help you do it in style. Best yet, they won’t cost you endorsement-deal money in the process. Every pair included here clocks in at just under 100 bucks, leaving plenty of cash left over to spend on the stuff that really matters when the mercury rises. (We're talking about poolside food and beverage service, obviously.)
APPAREL
GQMagazine

For A$AP Rocky, Transitional Dressing Means Plaid Shorts and Fuzzy Loewe Boots

Sometimes, when broken down into individual components, the true ​​gobbledygook nature of things can be revealed. Imagine, if you will, the happenings of a party that took place in New York City this past Sunday: Wells Fargo credit card, A$AP Rocky, Loewe boots, Floyd Mayweather, a huge neon sign reading “Earn points on rent,” Cara Delevingne standing next to Mayor Eric Adams while drinking her own brand of Prosecco from the bottle. Can you picture it? OK if not!
NEW YORK CITY, NY
GQMagazine

The Best Online Stores to Shop for Vintage T-Shirts

Though we can (and do) rap endlessly about the nuances of a fresh tee, there’s nothing quite as satisfying as perfectly broken in vintage T-shirts for men. The faded colors, the mesmerizing cracked screen-printed graphics, the unparalleled softness to which brand new tees aspire (and marketing teams call "lived-in"). Vintage tees come with character that can't easily be faked. They’re the antithesis of the pristine, vacuum-packed bulk buys you’ll find at big box stores. Wearing one is an easy way to imbue an outfit with personality. And that’s why we love them. Oh, and of course they’re a lot better for the planet.
APPAREL
GQMagazine

All the Stylish Pieces You Should Cop from the Blowout Bonobos Sale

We're not sure if you had weekend plans already, but we thought you should know that the Bonobos sale just started and it's bonkers. Yeahhh, we realize that you'll have to make some awkward cancellation texts, but you can tell your friends that the sale is 25% off sitewide and it's only through April 3. Everything from office-ready dress shirts to day-off lounge pants to tropical getaway-worthy swim trunks is on sale. Your homies will understand, right? Or maybe you can invite them to the sale party so that the whole crew can roll up to the next non-cancelled hangout in drippy new clothes. Just make sure to tell them to enter the code BLOOMERS so they can nab that sweet discount. Check out our favorites from the Bonobos sale below, or go buck wild and head straight there.
BEAUTY & FASHION
GQMagazine

23 Season-Shifting Menswear Deals to Shop Right Now

Each week, GQ utilizes the latest in deal-identifying technology—i.e. a couple of our staffers spend most of the day shopping online—to uncover all the wildest markdowns on wardrobe-boosting buys from the best men's clothing sales on the internet. This week, we have a head-turning puffer vest, retro-inspired basketball shoes, a pair of rockstar shades, and 20 other can't miss deals. Plus, don't forget to check out some of our favorite sitewide sales below.
APPAREL
GQMagazine

17 Blazing Hot Menswear Deals Under $150

It’s dangerous to mock whatever force controls the weather dial, but it feels like we’re in the homestretch now. Like it’s almost time to put away the Big Puffers and Heavy Pants and reclaim some closet real estate for the lightweight and the breezy. And because there might be some extra real estate left over, we’ve put together some of our favorite deals under $150. From a wedding season/whenever season suit jacket to iconic sandals to a Mr. Ripley-level polo and more, these are the most stylish savings around.
BEAUTY & FASHION
GQMagazine

The Palace Lads Are Teaming Up With Calvin Klein

In a rollicking ad spot marking the new collaboration between English skate company Palace and iconic American brand Calvin Klein, actor Willem Dafoe, playing a New York cabdriver, is sitting in the driver's seat. He cranes towards pro skater Shawn Powers in the back to ask, “Where are we going?”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
GQMagazine

The Best Waterproof Watches Will Keep Your Wrist Fly and Dry

All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. The best waterproof watches come in a huge array of sizes, styles, and capabilities, from rugged quartz sports watches to professional-grade analog divers. And it's a good thing they do. Water might make up two-thirds of the planet and most of your body, but getting as much as a drop of the stuff inside your watch dial can be a serious problem—and unlike the time you resuscitated your waterlogged iPhone with a Ziploc bag full of rice, there's no quick fix. Fortunately, the world’s watchmakers have spent the better part of a century coming up with new ways to keep the delicate inner workings of your timepiece dry, whether you’re snorkeling in the Caribbean or just washing dishes at home.
RETAIL
GQMagazine

This Spring, Your Go-To Downtime Move Should Be a Hard-Wearing Work Shirt

Technically speaking, short sleeve work shirts aren't all that different from their more colorful, pattern-laden, camp-collar brethren. But once you get past the similarities in form, the familial resemblances pretty much end there. Where most warm weather shirts tend to be done up in dainty fabrics like silk and rayon, work shirts often come in a hardy twill or a sturdy cotton blend. In other words, they're the kind of shirts people who actually get their hands dirty turn to when summer rolls around. But don't let their origins fool you: you can wear these suckers in the same way you would any short sleeve shirt already in your repertoire, tees included—with roomy pleated trousers, psychedelic swim trunks, or just your favorite pair of jeans. Best yet? Because they're built to withstand repeated wear (and lack the conspicuous prints of their eye-grabbing counterparts), you don't have to worry about rocking the same one over and over all season. (Yep, even the ones with swanky designer pedigrees.) Grabbing a couple cocktails with the fellas is light work, indeed.
APPAREL
GQMagazine

23 Menswear Deals to Really Heat Up Your Closet This Season

Each week, GQ utilizes the latest in deal-identifying technology—i.e. a couple of our staffers spend most of the day shopping online—to uncover all the wildest markdowns on wardrobe-boosting buys from the best men's clothing sales on the internet. This week, we've got an emotionally inspiring patchwork shirt, a summer tote built for park picnics, a literally perfect pair of pleated pants, and 20 other can't miss deals. Plus, don't forget to check out some of our favorite sitewide sales below.
APPAREL
GQMagazine

4K+ Followers

