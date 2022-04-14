ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Deli Energy: How This LA Sandwich Shop Became Pete Davidson’s Favorite Brand

 3 days ago
Last fall, rumors of Pete Davidson’s newfound romance began to circulate. Blurry photos sparked saucy theories. Unnamed sources and anonymous friends provided critical intel for gossip columnists. But it wasn’t until a night in mid-November last year when Pete Davidson emerged from Los Angeles celebrity haunt Giorgio Baldi holding hands with...

The Real-Life Diet of Ronny Chieng, Who Does Jiu-Jitsu All Over the World

When you’re on the go as much as comedian Ronny Chieng, there's no such thing as a typical day. “I might be in rural Oregon filming something in the middle of the forest—but sometimes I’m literally in Times Square,” he said. Last year saw the Daily Show correspondent appear in roles on Marvel’s Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, NBC’s Young Rock, HBO Max’s Godzilla vs. Kong, and Disney Plus’ Doogie Howser reboot. He’s following that packed year up with his second Netflix special, Ronny Chieng: Speakeasy, which premiers on April 5th. But even with that grueling schedule, Chieng says he always makes sure he has time dedicated to getting his heart rate up at the closest jiu-jitsu academy, no matter what country he's in.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
