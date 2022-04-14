ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
It’s a Big Problem In Yakima And Growing in The State

Every year in the city of Yakima police see an average of 500 to 700 vehicles stolen. Vehicle theft is a big problem all around the state. The Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs is out with a new report that shows vehicle thefts have increased 99 percent for March...

Related
Mega 99.3

Yakima Officer, Kids Injured in Stolen Vehicle Crash

A 32-year-old driver is sitting in the Yakima County jail today after crashing a stolen vehicle into a minivan and injuring two kids and a Yakima Police officer. Authorities saw the stolen vehicle at about 9:45 am Thursday in the area of South First Street and East Walnut. The officer...
YAKIMA, WA
Mega 99.3

Authorities Urge Put Down That Phone Yakima and Drive!!

April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month in Washington State. As we begin the month there's some good news from the Washington Traffic Safety Commission’s Annual Distracted Driving Observation Survey. The survey says the rate fell in 2021, from 9.4 percent in 2020 to 6.9 percent. Authorities are hoping to...
YAKIMA, WA
94.5 KATS

Yakima Isn’t Ugliest City in WA State. That Honor Celebrates the West Side

You can look around Yakima or many cities in Eastern Washington and see weeds coming through abandoned parking lots, graffiti everywhere and think to yourself that it's not as clean as it should be. You're not alone. It's not just our area but many around the United States as well. Ugly cities was a topic recently on Alot, a website that gathers lists based on different states. When I saw them listing the ugliest cities in Washington state I just knew it was going to be a city near here but, as it turns out, the Ugliest city isn't even in Eastern Washington.
YAKIMA, WA
9&10 News

MSP Comments on Michigan’s Growing Meth Problem

Northern Michigan is experiencing a large amount of drug arrests lately. Several people were arrested for the possession of methamphetamine in the past week, including a woman on Tuesday in Gaylord. Michigan State Police say meth use has also increased significantly in recent years. From 2018 to 2020, meth arrests...
GAYLORD, MI
Mega 99.3

Hey Yakima Time to Thank Those We Call When We Need Help!

This is a week to celebrate and recognize those who are on the other side of the phone line when we're in trouble. The City of Yakima is celebrating the second full week of April (April 10-16) as National Telecommunicators Week. The week honors the men and women who are the "critical first step in the public safety system. They are the ones who answer 9-1-1 emergency calls, dispatch emergency professionals and equipment, and render life-saving assistance to the first responders and the community."
YAKIMA, WA
Mega 99.3

Police Say It’s on Yakima Streets and It’s a Killer!

The number today sits at 20. Last year at this time there were 24 overdose deaths in Yakima County. Coroner Jim Curtice says the numbers climb every month. He says last year Yakima County saw a record 98 overdoses with half connected to the deadly drug fentanyl. Overdose deaths are...
YAKIMA, WA
Mega 99.3

How To Make 48th and Washington Safer? City Has Options

Yakima City Streets officials are looking at a number of options to make a Yakima intersection, 48th Avenue and Washington Avenue safer for drivers. City officials are studying options for the intersection after seeing numerous crashes at the intersection over the last several years. A deadly crash prompted city officials...
YAKIMA, WA
Mega 99.3

Only $2.3 Million for Former Residence of Washington Governor Marion Hay

Only $2.3 Million for Former Residence of Washington Governor Marion Haylooks. It is always fun to look at expensive homes! I love taking a drive up to Scenic Crest in Yakima when I need to decompress from the daily stresses of life. I have always loved cruising through the "richest" parts of town and imagining myself living there amongst the wealthy someday in my lifetime. I stumbled upon a very opulent-looking place in Spokane and discovered it used to belong to a famous Washington state governor. I just had to tell you about it! This home is gorgeous and the photo gallery is pleasing to the eyes, you've got to check it out below!
WASHINGTON STATE
Mega 99.3

Need Help After The Pandemic? County Offering ARPA Help!

If you are a business owner or just live in Yakima County you can now apply for some COVID-19 relief. Help is available through the ARPA program apply today. The county is now accepting applications for the 2022 American Rescue Plan Act for ARPA grant allocations from "local businesses, not-for-profit service providers, individuals/households, and other agencies for projects that will benefit the Yakima community. County officials say funding is available through Federal relief funds allocated to the County to aid in the COVID-19 pandemic response and recovery." The funding is set to be allocated to applicants within the "eligible categories outlined in the US Department of the Treasury Overview of the Final Rule and the National Association of Counties-Overview of the US Treasury Final Rule for ARPA Fiscal Recovery Funds. In addition to these Project Categories, projects must align with an Expenditure Category as set forth by the United States Department of the Treasury."
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
Mega 99.3

Discarded Cigarettes Blamed For Yakima Duplex Fire

Yakima Fire Department crews were busy Wednesday with a duplex and carport fire in the 4000 block of West Lincoln Avenue. Investigators say the fire was started by "discarded cigarettes." The fire may have started in the carport attached to the duplex. The fire was reported at about 10:35 am...
YAKIMA, WA
Mega 99.3

Yakima Man Arrested For Voyeurism at Local Store

A 40-year-old man is being held in the Yakima County jail after being arrested on Friday for voyeurism. Yakima Police were called to the Yakima Union Gospel Mission Thrift Store at 20th Avenue and Lincoln for a report of a man taking pictures of women in dressing rooms. Police arrived...
YAKIMA, WA
Mega 99.3

Two Yakima Officers on Leave After Saturday Shooting

Two Yakima Police officers remain on administrative leave Sunday after an officer involved shooting on North 18th Avenue Saturday afternoon. The man who was injured was taken to Yakima Valley Memorial Hospital where he was being treated on Saturday. The man was wanted for domestic violence charges. Officers were searching...
YAKIMA, WA
Mega 99.3

Be Careful It’s Been A Busy Month For Yakima Firefighters!

Yakima Firefighters were busy with a house fire Sunday, April 10 in the 1200 block of East Chestnut Avenue. Firefighters were called to the home at about 2:15 pm Sunday. As soon as they arrived they found the heavy smoke and fire coming from the back smoke coming from the eaves on all sides of the home.
YAKIMA, WA
Mega 99.3

69 Unsolved Missing Persons in Washington. Do You Know Them?

It happens every day in Washington State. Someone goes missing. A sigh of relief is breathed when one of these instances is quickly solved, perhaps a misunderstanding or simply someone is too quick to worry, needlessly, and all is well. But all too often, the anguish continues for families who are left desperately wondering.
WASHINGTON STATE
