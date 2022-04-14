It’s a Big Problem In Yakima And Growing in The State

If you are a business owner or just live in Yakima County you can now apply for some COVID-19 relief. Help is available through the ARPA program apply today. The county is now accepting applications for the 2022 American Rescue Plan Act for ARPA grant allocations from "local businesses, not-for-profit service providers, individuals/households, and other agencies for projects that will benefit the Yakima community. County officials say funding is available through Federal relief funds allocated to the County to aid in the COVID-19 pandemic response and recovery." The funding is set to be allocated to applicants within the "eligible categories outlined in the US Department of the Treasury Overview of the Final Rule and the National Association of Counties-Overview of the US Treasury Final Rule for ARPA Fiscal Recovery Funds. In addition to these Project Categories, projects must align with an Expenditure Category as set forth by the United States Department of the Treasury."

YAKIMA COUNTY, WA ・ 10 DAYS AGO