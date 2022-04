Click here to read the full article. Hans Zimmer has long been one of Hollywood’s most acclaimed composers, with 12 Oscar nominations for Best Original Score and one win for “The Lion King.” In recent years, he has become known as a master of scoring blockbusters, as well as Christopher Nolan’s go-to composer, picking up Oscar nods for his work on films like “Inception” and “Dunkirk.” But it was the composer’s work on “Dune” that earned him some of the strongest reviews of his career. Critics have praised the way Zimmer invented new instruments to create a lush space soundscape...

