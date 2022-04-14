ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Places Where People Started the Most Businesses During the Pandemic

By Angelo Young
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oT4jk_0f93Oju500 U.S. business and employment activity took a beating during the worst days of the COVID-19 pandemic that claimed nearly a million American lives. Over 22 million jobs were lost during March and April 2020, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, and millions of businesses had to shut down, some permanently.

Since then, the economy has recovered 90% of these jobs, according to recent data. And according to ratings agency Fitch, only four states -- Texas, Arizona, Utah and Idaho -- had clawed back their pandemic job losses by November 2021. More locally, some parts of the country weathered the pandemic much better than others and also grew the number of businesses between the third quarter of 2019 to the same quarter in 2021. (Here are states with the largest drop in unemployment .)

To determine the 25 counties with the most business growth during the pandemic, 24/7 Wall St. reviewed data on the number of business establishments per county from the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Quarterly Census of Employment and Wages. We ranked the 500 largest counties by establishment count based on the percentage change in the number of establishments from the third quarter of 2019 to the third quarter of 2021. Data on employment also came from the QCEW. Data on unemployment for February 2022 came from the BLS Local Area Unemployment Statistics program and is not seasonally adjusted.

Of the top 25 U.S. counties that increased the number of business establishments during this period of time, the median gain in the number of local employers was 17.3%, and the median increase in the number of jobs was 2.1%. Nine of these counties -- six of them in Georgia -- experienced a decline in the number of jobs but propagated a higher number of employers.

Four of the counties on the list increased the number of business establishments by more than 20%, including Canyon County, Idaho, which also grew jobs by 11%. Wilson County, Tennessee, had nearly 17% more jobs and more establishments. Nine of the 25 counties are in Georgia, four in Florida, and four in Idaho. (Find out if any of the counties on this list are also among America’s fastest growing counties during the pandemic .)

Nationally speaking, business activity has improved considerably despite the economic headwinds of high prices. According to a Harvard University-based project called the Economic Tracker, the number of small businesses in the United States increased 2.9% by January 2022 compared to January 2020.

Here are the counties that gained the most business activity during the pandemic

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Fk9vq_0f93Oju500

25. Wake County, North Carolina
> Establishment change, Q3 2019 to Q3 2021: +15.2% (+5,521 businesses)
> Employment change, Q3 2019 to Q3 2021: +1.5% (+8,537 jobs)
> Unemployment rate, February 2022: 3.0%
> Metropolitan area: Raleigh-Cary, NC

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C8J2c_0f93Oju500

24. Fort Bend County, Texas
> Establishment change, Q3 2019 to Q3 2021: +15.2% (+2,219 businesses)
> Employment change, Q3 2019 to Q3 2021: +3.5% (+6,798 jobs)
> Unemployment rate, February 2022: 4.8%
> Metropolitan area: Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX

ALSO READ: America’s Fastest Growing Counties During the Pandemic

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ritPj_0f93Oju500

23. Cherokee County, Georgia
> Establishment change, Q3 2019 to Q3 2021: +15.5% (+908 businesses)
> Employment change, Q3 2019 to Q3 2021: -2.6% (-1,691 jobs)
> Unemployment rate, February 2022: 2.4%
> Metropolitan area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kZsNo_0f93Oju500

22. Hays County, Texas
> Establishment change, Q3 2019 to Q3 2021: +15.5% (+730 businesses)
> Employment change, Q3 2019 to Q3 2021: +8.1% (+5,944 jobs)
> Unemployment rate, February 2022: 3.5%
> Metropolitan area: Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06lq91_0f93Oju500

21. Forsyth County, Georgia
> Establishment change, Q3 2019 to Q3 2021: +15.6% (+943 businesses)
> Employment change, Q3 2019 to Q3 2021: +0.4% (+347 jobs)
> Unemployment rate, February 2022: 2.3%
> Metropolitan area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PSx4c_0f93Oju500

20. Bonneville County, Idaho
> Establishment change, Q3 2019 to Q3 2021: +16.0% (+631 businesses)
> Employment change, Q3 2019 to Q3 2021: +6.5% (+3,506 jobs)
> Unemployment rate, February 2022: 2.9%
> Metropolitan area: Idaho Falls, ID

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09VqIS_0f93Oju500

19. Cobb County, Georgia
> Establishment change, Q3 2019 to Q3 2021: +16.1% (+3,580 businesses)
> Employment change, Q3 2019 to Q3 2021: -3.2% (-12,002 jobs)
> Unemployment rate, February 2022: 2.7%
> Metropolitan area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

ALSO READ: States With the Largest Drop in Unemployment

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ap7H7_0f93Oju500

18. Davidson County, Tennessee
> Establishment change, Q3 2019 to Q3 2021: +16.2% (+3,983 businesses)
> Employment change, Q3 2019 to Q3 2021: -1.8% (-9,588 jobs)
> Unemployment rate, February 2022: 3.0%
> Metropolitan area: Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3diG6o_0f93Oju500

17. Salt Lake County, Utah
> Establishment change, Q3 2019 to Q3 2021: +16.5% (+8,073 businesses)
> Employment change, Q3 2019 to Q3 2021: +2.1% (+15,313 jobs)
> Unemployment rate, February 2022: 2.2%
> Metropolitan area: Salt Lake City, UT

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gHIUj_0f93Oju500

16. Osceola County, Florida
> Establishment change, Q3 2019 to Q3 2021: +16.6% (+1,276 businesses)
> Employment change, Q3 2019 to Q3 2021: -0.6% (-598 jobs)
> Unemployment rate, February 2022: 4.1%
> Metropolitan area: Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ux2dG_0f93Oju500

15. Wilson County, Tennessee
> Establishment change, Q3 2019 to Q3 2021: +16.8% (+530 businesses)
> Employment change, Q3 2019 to Q3 2021: +16.9% (+8,388 jobs)
> Unemployment rate, February 2022: 2.4%
> Metropolitan area: Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KrILN_0f93Oju500

14. Fayette County, Georgia
> Establishment change, Q3 2019 to Q3 2021: +16.8% (+618 businesses)
> Employment change, Q3 2019 to Q3 2021: -2.2% (-986 jobs)
> Unemployment rate, February 2022: 2.6%
> Metropolitan area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

ALSO READ: The Largest Employer in Every State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BX8w0_0f93Oju500

13. Gwinnett County, Georgia
> Establishment change, Q3 2019 to Q3 2021: +17.3% (+4,462 businesses)
> Employment change, Q3 2019 to Q3 2021: -1.3% (-4,558 jobs)
> Unemployment rate, February 2022: 2.9%
> Metropolitan area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t181R_0f93Oju500

12. DeKalb County, Georgia
> Establishment change, Q3 2019 to Q3 2021: +17.6% (+3,163 businesses)
> Employment change, Q3 2019 to Q3 2021: -2.6% (-7,720 jobs)
> Unemployment rate, February 2022: 3.6%
> Metropolitan area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dpDv0_0f93Oju500

11. Clayton County, Georgia
> Establishment change, Q3 2019 to Q3 2021: +17.6% (+722 businesses)
> Employment change, Q3 2019 to Q3 2021: -8.5% (-10,559 jobs)
> Unemployment rate, February 2022: 5.1%
> Metropolitan area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QHazy_0f93Oju500

10. Fulton County, Georgia
> Establishment change, Q3 2019 to Q3 2021: +17.7% (+7,909 businesses)
> Employment change, Q3 2019 to Q3 2021: -2.0% (-18,498 jobs)
> Unemployment rate, February 2022: 3.7%
> Metropolitan area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35NYzR_0f93Oju500

9. Polk County, Florida
> Establishment change, Q3 2019 to Q3 2021: +18.0% (+2,589 businesses)
> Employment change, Q3 2019 to Q3 2021: +7.8% (+17,747 jobs)
> Unemployment rate, February 2022: 3.7%
> Metropolitan area: Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL

ALSO READ: America’s Biggest City Economies

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29zVcJ_0f93Oju500

8. Walton County, Florida
> Establishment change, Q3 2019 to Q3 2021: +18.2% (+536 businesses)
> Employment change, Q3 2019 to Q3 2021: +7.5% (+2,048 jobs)
> Unemployment rate, February 2022: 2.7%
> Metropolitan area: Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin, FL

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28BC6M_0f93Oju500

7. St. Johns County, Florida
> Establishment change, Q3 2019 to Q3 2021: +18.7% (+1,489 businesses)
> Employment change, Q3 2019 to Q3 2021: +7.2% (+5,729 jobs)
> Unemployment rate, February 2022: 2.3%
> Metropolitan area: Jacksonville, FL

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vh16D_0f93Oju500

6. Williamson County, Texas
> Establishment change, Q3 2019 to Q3 2021: +19.1% (+2,286 businesses)
> Employment change, Q3 2019 to Q3 2021: +6.6% (+12,066 jobs)
> Unemployment rate, February 2022: 3.3%
> Metropolitan area: Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mtFfA_0f93Oju500

5. Williamson County, Tennessee
> Establishment change, Q3 2019 to Q3 2021: +19.2% (+1,856 businesses)
> Employment change, Q3 2019 to Q3 2021: +1.6% (+2,198 jobs)
> Unemployment rate, February 2022: 2.0%
> Metropolitan area: Nashville-Davidson--Murfreesboro--Franklin, TN

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aa6sU_0f93Oju500

4. Henry County, Georgia
> Establishment change, Q3 2019 to Q3 2021: +20.2% (+828 businesses)
> Employment change, Q3 2019 to Q3 2021: +4.2% (+2,806 jobs)
> Unemployment rate, February 2022: 3.4%
> Metropolitan area: Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA

ALSO READ: The County With the Most Business Applications in Every State

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ed4E4_0f93Oju500

3. Kootenai County, Idaho
> Establishment change, Q3 2019 to Q3 2021: +22.3% (+1,200 businesses)
> Employment change, Q3 2019 to Q3 2021: +3.8% (+2,479 jobs)
> Unemployment rate, February 2022: 4.1%
> Metropolitan area: Coeur d'Alene, ID

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YYPG3_0f93Oju500

2. Canyon County, Idaho
> Establishment change, Q3 2019 to Q3 2021: +22.8% (+1,247 businesses)
> Employment change, Q3 2019 to Q3 2021: +11.0% (+7,992 jobs)
> Unemployment rate, February 2022: 3.5%
> Metropolitan area: Boise City, ID

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uCMz0_0f93Oju500

1. Ada County, Idaho
> Establishment change, Q3 2019 to Q3 2021: +22.8% (+3,776 businesses)
> Employment change, Q3 2019 to Q3 2021: +3.9% (+9,886 jobs)
> Unemployment rate, February 2022: 2.7%
> Metropolitan area: Boise City, ID

Sponsored: Find a Qualified Financial Advisor:

Finding a qualified financial advisor doesn't have to be hard. SmartAsset's free tool matches you with up to 3 fiduciary financial advisors in your area in 5 minutes. Each advisor has been vetted by SmartAsset and is held to a fiduciary standard to act in your best interests. If you're ready to be matched with local advisors that can help you achieve your financial goals, get started now .

Comments / 0

Related
insideedition.com

After 30 Years, Teen Girl Identified After Her Body Was Dumped Next to Indiana Interstate: "She Was Not Trash"

After 30 very long years, the body of 17-year-old girl dumped on the side of Interstate 65 in Indiana finally has a name. Margaret Ann Sniegowski Jr. was the youngest of eight siblings and disappeared in 1992 from her Ohio home. Genetic testing over several years resulted in the identification of her remains, authorities announced this week.
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Arizona State
State
Georgia State
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
Utah State
Outdoor Life

Illinois Man Sentenced to a Year in Prison After Pleading Guilty to Illegal Sturgeon Fishing in Kentucky

A U.S. District Court in Paducah, Kentucky, handed down a hefty sentence for fishing-related crimes on Tuesday, the Associated Press reports. The court sentenced Daniel Allen, 44, of Brookport, Illinois, to one year and one day in federal prison after Allen pled guilty to illegally catching sturgeon from the Ohio River and selling the eggs to a caviar distributor in another state. Allen’s prison sentence will be followed by two years of supervision, and he has already agreed to pay $10,000 in restitution.
24/7 Wall St.

This Is The State Where People Gamble the Most Money

Gambling in America can be divided into at least two categories. One involves bets that go through professional channels like casinos. Another is private wagers made around people’s card tables and on the golf course. Legalized public gambling got a “capital” when Las Vegas became home to a huge “gaming industry” in the 1950s and […]
GAMBLING
24/7 Wall St.

These Are the Counties In the Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN Metro Area Where COVID-19 Is Growing the Fastest

After adding over 222,000 new cases throughout the last week, the U.S. now has more than 79.6 million confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been more than 970,000 COVID-19-related deaths — the highest death toll of any country. New cases continue to rise at a steady rate. In the past week, there were an average […]
NASHVILLE, TN
WHSV

Harrisonburg businesses get creative to survive during the pandemic

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Businesses have taken a hit during the last two years., but the most recent “Global State of Small Business Report” shows Virginia companies are confident they can stay open during a pandemic. However, they couldn’t do it without the support from the local community,...
HARRISONBURG, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sandy Springs#Financial Advisors#American#Qcew
Kat Kountry 105

This Guy In Wisconsin Is Selling What Might Be The Coolest Snowmobile Around

Being someone who owns an older snowmobile, I belong to a bunch of pages and groups online that feature older snowmobiles, parts, and other for sale gear. As you can imagine at times that can clutter up a newsfeed with lots of things for sale, or trade. This morning I stumbled upon one of the coolest sleds I have ever seen for sale in Wisconsin! Behold the 1969 Polaris Innovator Sno Coupe Ranger!
WISCONSIN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Unemployment
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Public Health
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Have You Driven on This Secret Road in Iowa?

Every once in a while, you come across something from a bygone era. That's what it feels like for anyone who happens to stumble upon this Iowa road. The fact that this road still exists is pretty remarkable. Just make sure you have the proper vehicle if you're thinking of driving it.
IOWA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

States With the Most Nuclear Power Plants

The United States is by far the world’s largest producer of nuclear energy. According to the International Atomic Energy Agency, active nuclear power plants in the US have the capacity to generate 95.5 gigawatts of electricity annually. In France, the world’s second largest producer of nuclear energy, production capacity totals just 61.4 gigawatts.  All told, […]
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Big Country News

Democrat Race for Idaho Governor Takes Unexpected Twist

BOISE — With only an unassuming teacher from Marsing on the ballot and the presumed front-runner who’s been campaigning for months relegated to write-in status — and joined there by a North Idaho disruptor described as an “antisemitic troll” — the Idaho Democratic Party is in an odd spot in this year’s race for governor.
IDAHO STATE
On3.com

Penn State makes top 10 for New Jersey prospect Jayden Bonsu

Penn State made the cut with another top prospect in the Mid-Atlantic region. After Saturday’s announcement that the Nittany Lions made the top nine for Maryland edge rusher Desmond Umeozulu, another top defensive prospect, safety Jayden Bonsu, announced his top 10 Sunday. A four-star prospect from St. Peter’s Prep,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
24/7 Wall St.

States With the Highest Per Capita Income

Every 10 years, the US Census survey, the US logs each person’s personal income. More than just a number, personal income gives a snapshot of the nation’s living standard and quality of life. The 2020 Census reported that median personal income per capita from 2016 to 2020 was $35,384 in 2020 dollars. This represents a […]
ECONOMY
The Week

Putting more guns on the street

As gun violence soars across the nation, many states are making it far easier to buy and carry concealed weapons. Here's everything you need to know:. A growing number of states have passed laws authorizing citizens to carry weapons in public without a license. In 2011, only a single state, Vermont, allowed "permitless carry." But as of last month, when Georgia, Indiana, Ohio, and Alabama passed such laws, 25 states do. Eleven of those states passed their laws within the past year. It's part of an aggressive effort to roll back state gun restrictions; at the same time, congressional Republicans have blocked all efforts to expand federal gun-safety laws. The removal of restrictions comes at a time when gun violence in the U.S. is surging. Gun purchases hit a record 22.8 million sales in 2020 — and in the same year, gun-related deaths reached a new high, at more than 45,000. National statistics for 2021 aren't yet compiled, but many cities have reported even worse numbers for gun violence.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

110K+
Followers
68K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy