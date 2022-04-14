Strong Wind Advisory For Mid-Michigan

A recent story hit the internet about a new multi-million dollar state park in Flint, and one video had a field day with the story. The site of a former Chevy plant will be the home of Michigan's 104th state park. Chevy Commons will be in Gennessee County, more specifically, Flint, Michigan, and will cost around $30.2 million. I have no doubt this will be a beautiful park when it's complete. However, a recent headline in combination with a strange choice of a featured image left one TikTok creator scratching his head. See the video below.

FLINT, MI ・ 5 DAYS AGO