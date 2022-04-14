ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Strong Wind Advisory For Mid-Michigan

By B-Ray
1240 WJIM
1240 WJIM
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Things are gonna get a bit nasty today as Mid-Michigan will get smacked around a bit by 20 to 30 mph winds and gusts up to 55 mph! That's strong enough to...

wjimam.com

Comments / 0

Related
MIX 94.9

Wind Advisory in Minnesota Issued for Friday

UNDATED -- The National Weather Service has issued a Wind Advisory much of western Minnesota, including Stearns County, for Friday. The Wind Advisory will be in effect from 10:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. Northwest winds will be between 25 and 30 miles an hour with gusts up to 45 miles...
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
AZFamily

Winds not as strong tomorrow, here comes the heat

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - For the second day of spring, we are seeing that low that cooled things down yesterday starting to move east. Today, it is still bringing us some strong winds, and a Wind and Blowing Dust Advisory will be with us through the evening for southwest Arizona.
ARIZONA STATE
1240 WJIM

The 5 Worst Places To Live In Michigan In 2022

What's not to love? The lakes, the scenery, and more. With that being said though, you're not always going to find the pretty in the state. We've got some areas that are worse than others. These Are The Most Dangerous Michigan Cities. This list of worst places to live was...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Power Lines#Mid Michigan#Extreme Weather
KRGV

Strong winds tear roof off home in Pharr

From election signs to power poles and even trees, the strong winds wreaked havoc across the Valley on Monday. The strong winds caused one family in the city of Pharr to leave their home after the high wind gusts tore off their roof. Reymundo Pena and his family say they've...
PHARR, TX
Fox5 KVVU

Wind advisory for the first day of spring

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -The axis of as upper level trough was sitting directly over us Sunday morning. It’s associated cold front will drop our daytime temperatures by several degrees Sunday compared to Saturday. The big takeaway, some light drizzle is possible for parts of the valley as well...
ENVIRONMENT
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Timing on strong wind and thunderstorms

CLEVELAND (WJW) – We’ll see light to moderate rain Wednesday morning. Temperatures will be in the mid-40s. We’ll see some dry breaks as winds gust to 30+ mph later this morning. Spotty storms develop in the mid-afternoon with larger coverage between 4 & 7 pm. There is...
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
1240 WJIM

A New Michigan State Park Gets Trolled and It is Hilarious

A recent story hit the internet about a new multi-million dollar state park in Flint, and one video had a field day with the story. The site of a former Chevy plant will be the home of Michigan's 104th state park. Chevy Commons will be in Gennessee County, more specifically, Flint, Michigan, and will cost around $30.2 million. I have no doubt this will be a beautiful park when it's complete. However, a recent headline in combination with a strange choice of a featured image left one TikTok creator scratching his head. See the video below.
FLINT, MI
WNEM

Midweek rain continues around Mid-Michigan

SAGINAW, MI. (WNEM) - The rain continues around Mid-Michigan at this lunch hour. We’ll see the rain on-and-off for the rest of the day, but it’ll still reside around the area. One big update is that any severe weather threat for our area has disappeared, but a few thunderstorms are still possible this afternoon. Any of those should just bring heavy downpours and some gusty winds.
SAGINAW, MI
AOL Corp

Strong tornadoes, hail and destructive winds possible this week

A multiday severe weather outbreak is expected through the first half of the week, with severe storms capable of strong tornadoes, destructive hail up to the size of a softball and damaging winds in excess of 60 mph — all of which will be possible Monday through Wednesday. On...
LOUISIANA STATE
KBTX.com

Strong winds cause damage in northern Brazos County

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A home in the north Brazos County community of Kurten was damaged by strong winds Monday night. Two residents were inside the home off FM 2038 during the storm and said it was moved several feet off its foundation. Several trees were also damaged by the winds, including one that fell on the home.
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
weather.gov

Wind Advisory issued for McCurtain by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-18 15:15:00 CDT Expires: 2022-03-18 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. Target Area: McCurtain WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING * WHAT...West northwest winds near 20 mph with gusts between 35 to 40 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northwest Louisiana, southeast Oklahoma, south central and southwest Arkansas and east and northeast Texas. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft.
MCCURTAIN COUNTY, OK
1240 WJIM

The Farmland Murder-Suicide That Shocked Gratiot County, 1911

The community of Brice sits in North Shade Township, Gratiot County. It's not listed as a city, a town, a village, a hamlet, or even an unincorporated community. It just is. Brice started out as a trading post and was named after the township supervisor, William Brice. Seemingly, Brice became a postal station when Justus Gardner became the first area postmaster in 1882. Richard Brice took over those duties in 1895 until the post office closed in 1904.
GRATIOT COUNTY, MI
UPI News

Powerful nor'easter to bring late blast of winter next week

Following a cold and snowy Easter weekend, an even more impactful nor'easter is headed to the northeastern United States next week, AccuWeather meteorologists say. The region was sitting pretty this week with temperatures hitting a balmy 79 degrees Fahrenheit in New York City and 84 degrees in Washington, D.C. But...
WASHINGTON, DC
KELOLAND TV

Fire Weather Watch Tomorrow, Strong Winds Likely

Dry weather continues across much of KELOLAND and we expect extreme fire weather tomorrow due to low humidity and strong winds. The counties highlighted on the map below are included in a Fire Weather Watch during the afternoon on Friday. We do expect warmer temperatures today compared to yesterday. We...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
1240 WJIM

1240 WJIM

Lansing, MI
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
874K+
Views
ABOUT

1240 WJIM has the best news coverage for Lansing, Michigan Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wjimam.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy