Amazon slashes prices on Alexa devices: TVs, Echo Dots, tablets, other tech on sale

A user-friendly smart display can come in handy in various parts of your home, whether it's the kitchen, bedroom, or home office. Sometimes, you don't want to struggle through multiple devices, apps, and wireless connections just to control your various smart home devices. Amazon's Echo Show smart displays bring together smart home controls, news, your Ring cameras, and, of course, your music and cooking videos. Some Echo Shows are significantly more powerful, while others are more compact and discreet. Whichever one you need, we're here to steer you to the best Echo Show for you and your home.

ELECTRONICS ・ 27 DAYS AGO