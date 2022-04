BRAINTREE (CBS) – Dive teams searched Sunset Lake in Braintree on Wednesday, looking for evidence in connection with a Brockton murder. Police said they are looking for evidence connected to the shooting death of 16-year-old Lee Monteiro in 2021. Monteiro was a student at Brockton High School. Police said the teen was shot and killed during a party. According to police, there was a large crowd in the area of Sprague Avenue for a house party. Neighbors say gunfire then erupted at the party.

BRAINTREE, MA ・ 24 DAYS AGO