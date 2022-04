CHESHIRE — A State Police Special Tactical Operations Team apprehended a Pittsfield man who barricaded himself in a Cheshire mobile home and held police off with a crossbow. The Massachusetts State Police said Friday that Timothy Tatro, 40, barricaded himself in the mobile home late Wednesday afternoon when police arrived to serve a restraining order. The order called for his immediate removal from the property.

