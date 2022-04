Facebook Marketplace and No-Buy Groups can be a treasure trove for antique furniture at a low (or free) price point. Case in point: this vintage buffet that Dana Metcalf (@houseofrevivaldesigns) snagged for $100 on Facebook Marketplace. Over the course of three days and with $100 worth of materials, she and her husband, William, spruced it up with paint, primer, and gold leafing.

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 23 HOURS AGO