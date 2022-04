Here are some things you should know about the Child Tax Credit 2022. If you missed a payment, be sure to claim it before the tax deadline in April. Eligible families were able to claim Child Tax Credit payments. These payments reached a maximum of $300 per month per child five years old or younger. There is a $250 maximum per month per child between six and 17 years old. Read more about it here.

INCOME TAX ・ 26 DAYS AGO