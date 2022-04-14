ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former SK stars helping RIC baseball, Tow earns honor

By Brenden Soares Special to The Independent
A pair of South Kingstown graduates are suiting up this spring for the Rhode Island College baseball team, with former Rebels Cole Podedworny and Shaun Gamelin taking the field for the 2022 edition of the Anchormen nine. Podedworny has seen action in seven games for RIC, mainly coming off...

