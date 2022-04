BBC Sport NI will stream the Crusaders v Cliftonville and Linfield v Larne matches at the same time on the penultimate day of the Irish Premiership season. With the Blues and the Reds locked in a race for the title, both matches on Saturday 23 April will kick-off at 17:30 and be streamed live on the BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.

