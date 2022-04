PENDLETON — The United Way of the Blue Mountains announced a pilot program to increase fundraising for its partners. The new program will operate in Baker, Morrow, Umatilla and Union counties and offer the possibility of matching grants up to $2,500 per agency, according to a press release Tuesday, April 12. The agencies approach their donors, receive new funds and United Way will match it dollar for dollar.

UMATILLA, OR ・ 3 DAYS AGO