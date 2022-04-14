Video shows child hit by speeding cycle was thrown 30 feet
(Edina, MN) -- A motorcycle driver is now being charged after not stopping for a school bus and hitting a child. Hennepin County court records...www.willmarradio.com
He state he didn't know the rules with buses. So apparentlythe BIG stop sign sticking out wasn't clear enough for him, so he obviously isn't capable of understanding simple commands. Take his cycke away and his ability to drive any cycle should be revoked for 10 years. Need to set oan example starting now.....
🙏🏼 for this poor boy & his family..I hope the motorcycle driver is punished to the fullest extent!
