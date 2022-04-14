One arrested after shots fired in Trotwood

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – Trotwood Police officers have arrested a young man in relation to shots that were fired on Tuesday, April 12.

According to a release by the city of Trotwood, officers responded to the Meadowlark apartments around 11 pm on Tuesday to investigate a disturbance on Biddison Avenue. Approximately 40 minutes later, officers were still investigating the scene when they heard a gunshot.

Backup was called to assist from multiple agencies, the release said. No one was injured in the incident, and a juvenile male was taken into custody.

This incident remains under investigation.

