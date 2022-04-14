ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trotwood, OH

One arrested after shots fired in Trotwood

By Sarah Bean
 3 days ago

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – Trotwood Police officers have arrested a young man in relation to shots that were fired on Tuesday, April 12.

According to a release by the city of Trotwood, officers responded to the Meadowlark apartments around 11 pm on Tuesday to investigate a disturbance on Biddison Avenue. Approximately 40 minutes later, officers were still investigating the scene when they heard a gunshot.

Backup was called to assist from multiple agencies, the release said. No one was injured in the incident, and a juvenile male was taken into custody.

This incident remains under investigation.

Comments / 1

Tom Swiger
3d ago

need to do stop and frisk and pull over random vehicles just like did in new York. shootings everyday in trotwood?, drugs are at every corner. seen a drug deal go down right in front of police station in Trotwood. red lights are run like they don't even exist.

