ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Family of San Antonio’s Hispanic Elvis announces public memorial service

By Don Morgan
KTSA
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The man known as Hispanic Elvis will be remembered this weekend. The family of the popular San Antonio street performer says a memorial...

www.ktsa.com

Comments / 3

Related
MySanAntonio

Rose Garcia's flower family brings bloom to San Antonio, Fiesta for over 50 years

It's called "The Den," but a room at Battle of Flowers headquarters in Government Hill is more like an indoor grove, with colorful crêpe paper flowers blooming out of boxes. The brightest of the flowers is Rose. For more than 50 years, Rose Garcia has handcrafted the flowers that set the scene for the San Antonio tradition. This year's installment of the Fiesta parade prep marks her final year at the helm.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KTSA

Large hail, tornadoes possible in eastern San Antonio, New Braunfels, and Austin

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Widespread severe weather is forecast for a large area of south-central Texas Monday afternoon. The National Weather Service said the greatest risk for severe weather will be north and east of New Braunfels and Gonzales, though an area east of U.S. 281 and north of Pleasanton and Cuero have a high risk for severe storms.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Society
San Antonio, TX
Society
San Angelo LIVE!

San Angelo Veterinarian Convicted of Murdering Her Husband to be Featured on National TV Show

SAN ANGELO, TX – The woman who was convicted of murdering her husband and dumping his body in a stock tank outside of San Angelo will be speaking publicly for the first time this Friday during an episode of the TV show 20/20 on ABC. The show will tell the story of husband and wife; Michael Severance and Wendi Mae Davidson. Michael was born in Maine but left to join the Air Force. During his time he served five tours and earned the rank of staff sergeant. Following his tours of duty he was sent to West Texas where he served  at Dyess Air Force Base in Abilene. Wendi was born in and raised…
SAN ANGELO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elvis Presley
KTSA

Teenager shot to death on San Antonio street

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio Police are investigating the shooting death of a teenager on the Southwest side. The call from the 5600 block of Stonybrook Drive came in just before 10:30 P.M. Thursday. Police arrived to find a 17 year old boy lying dead in the...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hispanic#Ktsa News#Hillcrest Funeral Home
MySanAntonio

Here's why the Hermann Sons window is boarded up

For a few weeks, one of the stained glass windows at the San Antonio Hermann Sons Home Association (HSHA) building has been replaced by wooden boards. The association tells MySA the look is only temporary as the 84-year-old glass gets an update and repairs. HSHA Board President Lori Todd tells...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Current

Forbes Billionaires, Youngest Mariachi Singer: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week

There was plenty of nutzo news this week, but it seems like Current readers gravitated to the positive. Our two most-read news stories were about three high-profile San Antonians landing on Forbes' annual list of the richest people in the world and a 7-year-old Alamo City boy with very pinchable cheeks earning the world record for being the youngest professional mariachi singer.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
San Antonio Current

Three San Antonio residents make Forbes' annual billionaires list

Three San Antonio residents, including car dealership mogul B.J. "Red" McCombs, are among the richest people in the world, according to Forbes' 2022 billionaire rankings. The richest man in San Antonio, however, is Christopher Goldsbury, according to Forbes. Ranked as the 1,645th-richest person in the world with a net worth of $1.8 billion, Goldsbury struck it rich after selling San Antonio-based Pace Foods to Campbell Soup Co. for $1.12 billion in 1994. He gained the ownership stake when he married heiress Linda Pace.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Four people receive organs from San Antonio man killed in Southwest Side accident

SAN ANTONIO – Almost two weeks since a devastating accident took the life of a San Antonio man, his family is hailing him as a hero for saving lives. Police say a driver hit Richard Chassaigne from behind near West Hutchins Place, less than a mile from South San Antonio High School, on April 2. His aunt said he was skateboarding home from work and the driver did not see him.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy