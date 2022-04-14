Family of San Antonio’s Hispanic Elvis announces public memorial service

Three San Antonio residents, including car dealership mogul B.J. "Red" McCombs, are among the richest people in the world, according to Forbes' 2022 billionaire rankings. The richest man in San Antonio, however, is Christopher Goldsbury, according to Forbes. Ranked as the 1,645th-richest person in the world with a net worth of $1.8 billion, Goldsbury struck it rich after selling San Antonio-based Pace Foods to Campbell Soup Co. for $1.12 billion in 1994. He gained the ownership stake when he married heiress Linda Pace.
