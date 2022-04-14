ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Big Payout: 8 takeaways from The Denver Post’s investigation into Colorado’s federal pandemic aid

By The Denver Post
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring the course of the coronavirus pandemic — amid the shutdowns, office closures and job uncertainty — the federal government doled out tens of billions of dollars to states in the form of several aid packages. Colorado received nearly $66 billion through various programs established to bolster the economy and keep...

Axios Denver

Denver federal police trial highlights independent monitor's key role

An exhaustive report on the racial justice protests in 2020 — and newly released documents that detail the Denver Police Department’s "total leadership failure" — are underscoring the importance of the city’s Office of the Independent Monitor.The claims from top law enforcement officials about the agency's breakdown were revealed in confidential memos written by the office’s two directors and first reported by Axios Denver. The documents drew from interviews the civilian oversight agency conducted for its review of the city’s response to the demonstrations.Why it matters: The watchdog office has sat vacant for more than a year after former independent...
KXRB 1140 AM/100.1 FM

Have You Driven on This Secret Road in Iowa?

Every once in a while, you come across something from a bygone era. That's what it feels like for anyone who happens to stumble upon this Iowa road. The fact that this road still exists is pretty remarkable. Just make sure you have the proper vehicle if you're thinking of driving it.
Big Country News

Democrat Race for Idaho Governor Takes Unexpected Twist

BOISE — With only an unassuming teacher from Marsing on the ballot and the presumed front-runner who’s been campaigning for months relegated to write-in status — and joined there by a North Idaho disruptor described as an “antisemitic troll” — the Idaho Democratic Party is in an odd spot in this year’s race for governor.
The Week

Putting more guns on the street

As gun violence soars across the nation, many states are making it far easier to buy and carry concealed weapons. Here's everything you need to know:. A growing number of states have passed laws authorizing citizens to carry weapons in public without a license. In 2011, only a single state, Vermont, allowed "permitless carry." But as of last month, when Georgia, Indiana, Ohio, and Alabama passed such laws, 25 states do. Eleven of those states passed their laws within the past year. It's part of an aggressive effort to roll back state gun restrictions; at the same time, congressional Republicans have blocked all efforts to expand federal gun-safety laws. The removal of restrictions comes at a time when gun violence in the U.S. is surging. Gun purchases hit a record 22.8 million sales in 2020 — and in the same year, gun-related deaths reached a new high, at more than 45,000. National statistics for 2021 aren't yet compiled, but many cities have reported even worse numbers for gun violence.
