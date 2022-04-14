ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manitowoc, WI

Silver Alert Lifted for Missing Manitowoc Man

By Local News
seehafernews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Silver Alert issued yesterday for a missing Manitowoc man has been lifted. 73-year-old Roger Trepasso had left his home at around 4:30 Tuesday evening...

www.seehafernews.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX59

SILVER ALERT: Teen goes missing from Jasper County

WHEATFIELD, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a 17-year-old who has gone missing from Jasper County. The Jasper County Sheriff’s Department said Emma Whitaker, from Wheatfield, was last seen Thursday around 9 p.m. She was wearing a blue sweater, tie dye shirt, and blue jeans. Whitaker is believed to be in […]
JASPER COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Manitowoc, WI
City
Greenfield, WI
Manitowoc, WI
Crime & Safety
Campbellsport, WI
Crime & Safety
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
City
Campbellsport, WI
Black Enterprise

School Bus Driver Charged After Violating Protocol That Resulted in 13-Year-Old Being Fatally Hit

A Detroit school bus driver is facing criminal charges after letting a 13-year-old autistic student off on a busy street where the child was fatally hit. Debra White, 65, is accused of letting 13-year-old Zyair Harris off the school bus onto a busy street where she allegedly did not activate the bus’s stop sign and lights, resulting in the teen being struck by an oncoming vehicle, WXYZ reports.
DETROIT, MI
UPMATTERS

Car bulldozes into gas pumps at Wisconsin Kwik Trip

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WFRV) – A Kwik Trip in central Wisconsin had some serious damage after a car drove a little too close to the gas pumps. The Kwik Trip reportedly located on North Central Avenue in Marshfield had a recent crash involving a vehicle and one of its gas pumps. There was debris flung feet from the scene of the crash.
MARSHFIELD, WI
CBS Chicago

Two killed, two injured when car wraps around tree in Washington Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man and woman were killed and two others were seriously injured Monday night when a sport-utility vehicle wrapped around the a tree in Washington Park.The crash happened at 8:30 p.m. at Morgan and Rainey drives in the park. The two curving east-west roads run through the park to connect Garfield Boulevard to the west in the Washington Park neighborhood, and 55th Street to the east in Hyde Park.Police said a red sport-utility vehicle was headed east on Morgan Drive with four people inside. The SUV sideswiped the door of a silver Chrysler sedan that was also headed east. The SUV then went on to strike a tree.The 35-year-old man driving the SUV was extricated and was pronounced dead. A 23-year-old woman in the SUV also died.Two men, ages 19 and 21, were also extricated and were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition with unspecified injuries to their bodies.The driver of the Chrysler was not injured.Video from the scene showed a wrecked car wrapped around a tree. Dozens of firefighters were seen trying to cut the car away from the tree.
CHICAGO, IL
WISN

Group hangs racist banner in downtown Waukesha

WAUKESHA, Wis. — Waukesha police are investigating after a group of men hung a racist banner off the transit center Thursday. It was up for only a matter of minutes before police pulled it down. In the wake of the Waukesha Parade tragedy, police said they've seen a disturbing...
WAUKESHA, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Silver Alert#Seehafer News
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee gas station homicide; victim ID'd, suspect arrested

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide that happened at a gas station on the corner of Greenfield and Muskego around 5:30 a.m. Thursday, March 17. Police say, during a fight, the suspect fired shots, subsequently striking the victim. The victim, a 28-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained life-threatening injuries and...
MILWAUKEE, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

43-year-old man killed in Rockford crash on Mulford Road

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Police say a 43-year-old man was killed in a single vehicle crash in Rockford Tuesday night. The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of State Street and Mulford Road, according to the Rockford Police Department. Police asked residents to avoid the intersection while they investigate.
FireRescue1

Wis. assistant chief dies after farm accident, FD says

CAMBRIDGE, Wis. — Cambridge Second Assistant Fire Chief Randy North died while serving his community as a firefighter, the Fire Department said Saturday. North died during active duty after a farm accident, the Cambridge Volunteer Fire Department said. The Fire Department did not provide further information about how and when North died.
CAMBRIDGE, WI
WausauPilot

1 dead in Hwy. 29 crash

One woman is dead after an early morning crash Sunday on Hwy. 29 in Shawano County, officials said. The crash was reported at about 12:15 a.m. near St. Augustine Street in the town of Maple Grove. Shawano County officials say the woman was traveling eastbound on Hwy. 29 when she...
WAUSAU, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WGN News

2 riding off-road vehicle killed in central Illinois crash

TREMONT, Ill. (AP) — Police say an off-road recreational vehicle carrying seven people crashed with a pickup truck at a rural intersection in central Illinois, killing two of the riders. Tazewell County Sheriff Jeff Lower said crash happened about 5 p.m. Saturday when the utility-terrain vehicle apparently ran a stop sign near the village of […]
TREMONT, IL
WSAW

3 dead, 1 injured in Marathon County crash

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Three people are dead in a two-vehicle crash in Marathon County Saturday night, according to the Marathon County Sheriff’s Office. In a press release on the department’s Facebook page, deputies said the crash happened eastbound on State Road 29 in the Township of Frankfort around 11:30 p.m. Saturday night.
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

‘Massive crime spree’: Zion man, with help from brother, allegedly committed 60 burglaries in Illinois and Wisconsin

Police say a Zion man, with the help of his half-brother, committed approximately 60 burglaries in Lake County and bordering counties in a “massive crime spree” dating back to last summer. In November, police served a search warrant at a residence where Kwantrell C. Williams, 24, and Markeece M. Muhammad, 23, resided in the 2300 […]
ZION, IL
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee tactical response called to 35th and State; man arrested

MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating an incident that required the response of tactical teams and negotiators early Sunday morning. It happened near 35th and State around 3 a.m. According to police, the suspect entered the victim’s residence, refused to come out and threatened to shoot at officers. A tactical...
MILWAUKEE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy