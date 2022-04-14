ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston County, MS

Storms bring down trees across Winston County, blocking roads, crashing onto homes

By Stephen Pimpo
wcbi.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOUISVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Wednesday night’s storms caused extensive damage throughout Winston County, with first responders working through the night to cut a path through all the trees that were blocking roads or on top of houses. “We could see there was a lot of damage,” says...

www.wcbi.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTOK-TV

Severe weather threat upgraded for our area

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - We have enhanced the chances of all types of threats to our area come Tuesday because of the increased risk of severe weather. Tornadoes are now at a 50% chance, they are possible, high winds are very likely and could top out at over 80 MPH which can cause some serious damage. Hail and flooding has also become more likely. This storm system is really going to cause fits across the Southeast as far West as Texas and East as Florida. The storm prediction center has upgraded most of our area to an enhanced risk while upgrading parts of Newton County and most of if not all of Scott, Jasper, and Smith counties to a moderate risk. A question I am sure many of you are asking is; will the moderate risk be moved further East toward Meridian and other counties? That is possible but we are not sure what the Storm Prediction Center will do until 1 AM Monday, so make sure to check in with Dietra tomorrow morning to get the most up to date information.
MERIDIAN, MS
WJTV 12

Video shows funnel cloud moving through Jackson-metro area

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A funnel cloud was spotted moving across the Jackson-metro area on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. One of the videos showed the possible tornado moving across I-55 south of Jackson. The second video showed a funnel cloud near the Jackson–Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport. The funnel cloud moved across the area […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Overnight storms cause damage in Copiah County

COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Storms moved through Mississippi in the early morning hours of Wednesday, April 13, 2022. The storms caused damage in Copiah County. The awning of Ashley’s 51 Stop on U.S. 51 in Wesson was damaged in the storm. Pictures showed the wind caused the awning to tilt. A tree also fell […]
COPIAH COUNTY, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
De Kalb, MS
County
Winston County, MS
City
Glen, MS
City
Louisville, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
Winston County, MS
Government
KTVU FOX 2

Driver captures video as tornado touches down in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS - Multiple tornadoes spurred from a storm that moved across Louisiana, Texas, and Oklahoma Tuesday night. A large funnel cloud caused severe damage in New Orleans after nightfall. At least one person died and multiple others were injured, according to initial reports. Drew and Matthew Burke recorded video...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi couple arrested after traffic stop turns into chase

A Mississippi couple was arrested on various charges — including outstanding warrants from another state — when a traffic stop turned into a chase Thursday. The Pike County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division and the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics were conducting drug/criminal interdiction at local hotels when they attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Delaware Avenue, in McComb, with a black 2010 Kia Forte.
MCCOMB, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Oak Tree#Extreme Weather#Wcbi
WJTV 12

LIST: School closures due to severe weather on April 13

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Due to the possibility of severe weather on Wednesday, April 13, some schools will close. Central Mississippi Byram Middle School – Virtual Canton Public School District – Early Dismissal at 12:00 p.m. Clinton Public School District – Early Dismissal  Clinton Park, Northside, Eastside – 11:00 a.m.  Lovett, Clinton Junior High School – […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Employee dies in Vicksburg industrial accident

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – An employee died in a industrial accident in Vicksburg on Sunday, March 20. Vicksburg police responded to the scene around 8:45 a.m. to the Riverside Stoneyard at 657 Dorsey Street. Officers found that an employee had been fatally injured. The Warren County Coroner said the employee was identified as 47-year-old Lawrence […]
VICKSBURG, MS
WREG

Deadly motorcycle crash shuts down I-240

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after a motorcycle crash on Interstate 40 East Tuesday afternoon. Police said one person was pronounced dead on the scene and have shut down eastbound traffic on I-240. MPD said the Millbranch exit is closed. Drivers are advised to find an alternate route until the scene has been […]
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
Magnolia State Live

Woman arrested for damaging Mississippi church’s property

The Oxford Police Department arrested a local woman for damaging property at First Baptist Church. OPD took a report on Sunday of damaged property at the church located in the 800 block of Van Buren Avenue. Church surveillance cameras showed a female lying across two different mechanical gate arms located at the church parking lot the day before.
OXFORD, MS
WJTV 12

Tree falls on Jackson home due to severe weather

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Severe weather caused damage across the state on Tuesday, April 13. One Jackson resident in Hanford Place had a tree fall on their home. The storm damage destroyed their Cadillac vehicle and the garage. Silk Brown, a neighbor, said he was home at the time the damage took place. “I heard […]
JACKSON, MS
WTOK-TV

Trees down, storm damage, flooding in West Alabama

TUSCALOOSA Co., Ala. (WBRC) - Hale County Sheriff’s Office deputies confirmed structural damage and trees down across the county during storms Tuesday night on March 22, 2022. Trees also fell throughout Tuscaloosa County. Nick Lolley, Tuscaloosa County EMA Director, said McFarland Blvd at mile marker 58 was flooded and...
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
WDAM-TV

MHP: Waynesboro man identified as U.S. 84 crash victim

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol has identified the driver who was killed in a crash on U.S. Highway 84 in Wayne County Monday evening. According to MHP, A 2005 Chevrolet Cobalt, driven by 34-year-old Saauntel L. Odon, of Waynesboro, traveled east on U.S. 84. The Chevrolet...
WAYNESBORO, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy