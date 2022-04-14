Humor Is Good For the Soul: Bible Jokes For Easter

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. My husband and I have a 26-year-old daughter, “Taryn” (and a younger son, but our daughter is the focus of this letter). She’s been through a spate of breakups over the past few years and has sought therapy, which of course we support because we want her to be happy and healthy. Well, this therapy has now uncovered a host of issues that Taryn has blamed us for. It seems she is “anxiously attached” in relationships because she was bullied and left out repeatedly as a child, particularly in middle and high school, thanks to our frequent moves around the country. My husband is high up in the corporate world and we moved roughly every two years so he could take on new roles that resulted in much higher income for our family. We knew Taryn was introverted and struggled to make friends but didn’t realize she felt so ostracized and friendless for most of her teenage years.

KIDS ・ 6 HOURS AGO