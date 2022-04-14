ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Humor Is Good For the Soul: Bible Jokes For Easter

By Glenn Pitcher
98.1 The Hawk
98.1 The Hawk
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Easter is on Sunday, April 17th and many of us are getting ready for the bunny to visit our house and leave our kids some candy. It's also a week that we tell Easter Bunny jokes. It's also Holy Week with Maunday Thursday (when the Last Supper Was...

981thehawk.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Gayle King wows in figure-hugging dress that causes a stir

Fresh from her stunning turn at the CMT Music Awards on Monday – Gayle King has pulled another winning look out of her closet. The CBS Mornings star looked incredible in a figure-hugging, floral midi dress which she teamed with some comfy sneakers for an interview with The Color Purple author Alice Walker on Wednesday. Gayle sweetly revealed that she chose her dress because Alice "loves flowers".
SAN MARINO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus Christ
psychologytoday.com

The Curious Connection Between Humor and Physiology

A repetitive stimulation can increase or amplify the impact of a single impulse. Rapid-fire joke delivery drives a cumulative reaction to optimize humor. Let's take a step back in time and pay a visit to the Borscht Belt and reminisce over those famous comedians who provided routines with side-splitting results. The hotels—Grossinger’s, The Concord, Kutcher’s—were laboratories for comedy and spawned acts that would spread around the world.
JACKIE MASON
Slate

Our Grown Daughter Has Decided We’re the Cause of Her Issues

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. My husband and I have a 26-year-old daughter, “Taryn” (and a younger son, but our daughter is the focus of this letter). She’s been through a spate of breakups over the past few years and has sought therapy, which of course we support because we want her to be happy and healthy. Well, this therapy has now uncovered a host of issues that Taryn has blamed us for. It seems she is “anxiously attached” in relationships because she was bullied and left out repeatedly as a child, particularly in middle and high school, thanks to our frequent moves around the country. My husband is high up in the corporate world and we moved roughly every two years so he could take on new roles that resulted in much higher income for our family. We knew Taryn was introverted and struggled to make friends but didn’t realize she felt so ostracized and friendless for most of her teenage years.
KIDS
98.1 The Hawk

98.1 The Hawk

Binghamton, NY
7K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

98.1 The Hawk plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy