The placement of wind turbines has fractured this Midwest community

We all have heard of solar panels installed in people's homes but what about wind turbines? In this video, YouTuber Matt Ferrell from the Undecided series tackles this question by breaking down the mechanics of wind power sources. So, how do wind turbines work? Well, they usually generate power through...
More jobs are on the horizon after a company which makes wind turbines announced a new generation of the green energy machines. Vestas currently employs 650 people manufacturing wind turbine blades on the Isle of Wight, it is thought 50 new jobs will be created. The Danish company said the...
These ordinary solar panels don't generate electricity at night, future iterations of the technology might be able to. zhengzaishuru / iStock. The skies above Stanford, California, were unusually clear for several nights last October. That was good news for researcher Sid Assawaworrarit and his colleagues. Those conditions were "probably the...
This article was originally published at The Conversation. The publication contributed the article to Space.com's Expert Voices: Op-Ed & Insights. David Wallace, Assistant Clinical Professor of Electrical Engineering, Mississippi State University. On Sept. 1 and 2, 1859, telegraph systems around the world failed catastrophically. The operators of the telegraphs reported...
Researchers have revealed a new thermophotovoltaic (TPV) cell that converts heat to electricity with over 40 percent efficiency, performance nearly on par with traditional steam turbine power plants. The cells have the potential to be used in grid-scale "thermal batteries," generating energy dependably with no moving parts. Thermophotovoltaic cells work...
Use of renewable energy is on the up - wind and solar contributed just over 10% of the world's power supply last year, according to a new report. But not all countries are transitioning to clean power at the same pace. We need to significantly reduce global reliance on fossil...
LULEA, Sweden (AP) — For hundreds of years, raging blast furnaces — fed with coking coal — have forged steel used in cars, railways, bridges and skyscrapers. But the puffs of coal-fired smoke are a big source of carbon dioxide, the heat-trapping gas that’s driving climate change.
As the Biden administration pushes full steam ahead with offshore wind development in the U.S., the burgeoning industry now confronts an issue of growing importance: How to deliver the power from offshore projects to the onshore grid. The interconnection of utility-scale offshore wind projects to the transmission grid will produce both process and cost risks that developers, utilities, and investors must consider early in their planning process.
A multi-company collaboration that produces recyclable wind turbines has borne fruit after the consortium produced the prototype of its fully recyclable wind turbine, GE said in its press release. As the world looks to meet its energy demands from renewable sources, the production of solar and wind power infrastructure has...
As installing renewable generating sources continues to set annual records, we're reaching the point where storing the power they generate becomes essential. Proper storage can provide a way to cover temporary drops in production due to changing weather and can potentially offer a way to use power at times when renewable sources aren't producing at all.
For the first time in recorded history, wind power was the second largest source of electricity in the country for an entire day. That’s according to data from the Energy Information Administration’s (EIA) Hourly Electric Grid Monitor, which on March 29 spotted wind energy surpassing both coal-fired and nuclear electricity generation to become a top source of energy across the US, second only to natural gas.
Solar and wind farms now cover fields that were abandoned after the nuclear accident in 2011. In 2011, an earthquake and tsunami damaged nuclear reactors and released radioactive material from the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant in northeastern Japan. More than a decade later, the area around the damaged power plant has become a hub of renewable energy production.
The best way to avert major climate disaster is to partially shield some of the Earth from incoming solar radiation, say two experts. But such decisions must be led by those who will be most affected by climate change, they say. Developed countries of the “global north” are responsible for...
Xinjiang Goldwind has announced a new tie-up worth nearly $3 billion with the city of Wenzhou involving deep-sea wind power. Move will allow the company to develop technology in a major new emerging area, and also help it diversify geographically beyond its controversial home base. By Doug Young. Buckle up...
For decades, some of the most effective ways of cutting carbon dioxide emissions have been to find ways to burn less fuel. Think of the Honda Civic in your garage that can go for more than 40 miles per gallon of gasoline on the highway, or the natural gas furnace in your basement that is more than 90 percent efficient.
Amid predictions of climate change driving up temperatures and causing more extreme heat in the Midwest, a new study led in part by University of Maryland researchers has found that growing one particular perennial grass could cut Midwest warming by 1 degree Celsius. Miscanthus x giganteus, also known as giant...
The Rocket Engine That Proves Solar Thermal Propulsion Isn't Just A Crazy Theory. It may not sound like much, but Jason Benkoski and his team have just demonstrated solar thermal propulsion, a previously theoretical type of solar-powered rocket engine. With advances in materials science and engineering, Jason Benkosky and colleagues have demonstrated the viability of concepts with the first solar thermal engine prototype. According to Jason Benkoski and his team, he has just shown a solar thermal engine that was once considered theoretical and often considered science fiction.
