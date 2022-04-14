Russian restaurant, Ukrainian students to raise money for Ukraine

A Ukraine flag hangs outside Babushka's, a Russian restaurant in Hyde Park. The restaurant is set to host a charity dinner on Saturday to raise funds for humanitarian relief in Ukraine. [ Kirill Chemodanov ]

TAMPA — Ukraine and Russia don’t just share a border but also cultural and historic ties that go back centuries.

So when Russian restaurant owner Kirill Chemodanov was asked by Ukrainian students from the University of South Florida to help raise money for humanitarian relief in Ukraine, he didn’t hesitate. Babushka’s, his Russian restaurant in Hyde Park, will host a benefit dinner on Saturday.

“We can’t be blind to the suffering of Ukrainian people,” Chemodanov said. “We would like to invite more people and businesses to support the people of Ukraine.”

The event will start at 6 p.m. at Babushka’s at 901 W Platt St. The organizers say proceeds will go to Razom, a human rights and humanitarian aid nonprofit that has been raising money for Ukraine since 2014. Razom is a Ukrainian word meaning “together.”

Chemodanov opened Babushka’s in December. He and his father, Alexander Chemodanov, also own and run another Babushka’s in Temple Terrace.

The family hails from Novorossiysk, Russia, a port city on the Black Sea. Chemodanov said it wasn’t a difficult decision to support Ukraine despite his family’s ties to Russia. The restaurants are one of the main gathering places for Russian and eastern European people in the Tampa Bay region, he said. Both restaurants have been flying Ukraine flags since the start of the invasion in February,

In the early weeks of the war, both restaurants offered free borscht, a red beet soup, to people who showed proof they had donated money to Ukraine. The restaurant also hosted a protest March 5 where about 100 people rallied in support of Ukraine. There was also an immigration attorney present for Ukrainians who needed assistance.

Chemodanov told the Tampa Bay Times in March that some in the local Russian community were upset that the restaurant isn’t supporting their own country.

“We do what’s right,” Chemodanov said. “Nobody from my family supports what is going on.”

His father also lives in Tampa Bay, but his mom is still living in Russia. The family is working to try and get her out of the country.

University of South Florida students Ivan Cherniavskyi, 25, from Kyiv, Ukraine, and his wife Uliana, 22, from Moscow, hold a sign with the colors of the flag of Ukraine during a rally in support of peace in Ukraine in front of the Marshall Student Center at USF's Tampa campus in March. He is a member of Ukrainian Students of USF, which is helping organize a charity dinner Saturday at Babushka’s in Hyde Park. [ DIRK SHADD | Times ]

The dinner costs $60 per person to attend and includes a 4-course tasting menu of Ukrainian dishes and cocktails, said Chemodanov. The menu will include vareniki, which are similar to perogies, Chicken Kiev, some traditional Ukrainian salads and borscht.

Ukrainian Students of USF, the student group that is helping organize the event, is also arranging for Ukrainian musicians to perform.

“It doesn’t matter where you are from, this is an international issue, not only between Russia and Ukraine,” said Ivan Cherniavskyi, a Ukrainian student at USF who helped organize the event. “Only together as one international community can we stop this war and help those in need.”

• • •

If you’re interested

Where: Babushka’s, 901 W Platt St., Tampa.

When: Saturday, 6 p.m.

Cost: $60 per person.

Reservations: To reserve a table, use opentable.com or call 813-647-9239.