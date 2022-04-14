Goldman: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (GS) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $3.94 billion.

The company, based in New York, said it had earnings of $10.76 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $8.61 per share.

The investment bank posted revenue of $14.32 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $12.93 billion, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $11.28 billion.

