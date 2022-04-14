ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Boston Marathon Guided Runner Won’t Meet Partner Until Just Before The Race

By Breana Pitts
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QsQid_0f93CBwf00

BOSTON (CBS) – The Boston Athletic Association says there are 100 guided runners registered for this year’s Boston Marathon.

A guided runner is someone who gives verbal cues to visually impaired or blind runners and helps them navigate the course.

One of those guides is Taylor Slesinski, who hasn’t even met the man she’ll be guiding on Monday.

She will meet Peter Field for the first time at the marathon expo Saturday when they pick up their race numbers. Slesinski will be his eyes on race day, alerting him to potholes, curbs and everything in between.

“When we think of someone who has a disability, whether that’s a physical disability or some type of impairment, we treat them differently. But at the end of the day, they are still a human being. Just because you can’t see, or you can’t hear doesn’t make you any less or different of a person,” Slesinski told WBZ-TV.

And that is exactly why Slesinski is running her second Boston Marathon as a sighted guide and fourth Boston overall.  Slesinski, who is 30 years old, started running competitively about 10 years ago and got into guiding after noticing marathon runners wearing “guide” and “blind” bibs.

“That piqued my curiosity, so I started researching and that’s when I discovered the Massachusetts Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired, so I applied to be a sighted guide,” she said.

Slesinski is running for MABVI and is on the locally based Booty by Brabants marathon team. She’s been training with visually impaired runner Kyle Robidoux using a one-foot tether.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NoblM_0f93CBwf00

Kyle Robidoux and his guide Taylor Slesinski are joined by a one-foot tether. (WBZ-TV)

“The tether helps us stay connected. It helps me feel when she’s moving left or right and in a crowded race like the Boston Marathon it can also act a cue to ensure that runners don’t split between us,” Robidoux explained.

Even though the pair are training together, Slesinski will be running Monday with a different visually impaired runner, Peter Field from California. It will be his first Boston Marathon.

“It is a little nerve-racking knowing that I haven’t ran specifically with Pete, so I don’t know his little cues or what his preference is. Being a sighted guide takes a lot of trust and communication because he’s essentially trusting me to call out anything that could cause him to trip or injure himself and for me that’s the last thing I want. And so having the confidence to yell out to pedestrians or cyclists on your left or on your right and making sure that you’re keeping the athlete safe is probably the most challenging part of it,” Slesinski said.

“If I was to wake up one day and be told that I couldn’t do something like running, or something I love, I would hope that someone would help me. Even though there’s so much bad in this world there’s also so much good,” Slesinski told WBZ.

You can watch live coverage of the 126th Boston Marathon on WBZ-TV and CBS Boston.com on Monday, April 18, 2022.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Boston

5-Time Boston Marathon Champion Tatyana McFadden Won’t Participate In 2022 Race

BOSTON (CBS) — Five-time Boston Marathon champion Tatyana McFadden, is unable to participate in this year’s race. The wheelchair athlete announced Thursday that she is dropping out because of a medical reason. “Boston is special to me and I love this race so much because it has so much meaning to me,” McFadden wrote on Twitter. In 2017, McFadden was diagnosed with a blood clotting disorder, something, she said, that leads to iron deficiency. I love you #boston and hopefully you will have me back. @bostonmarathon 💙💛 pic.twitter.com/Sef1QHJYiG — Tatyana McFadden (@TatyanaMcFadden) April 14, 2022 “Sadly when I went in for my appointment here in Boston my levels were at an 8 when they should be in the 30s,” McFadden explained. “I have a great medical team that will get me back on track and looking forward to a healthier fall full of marathons.” Last year, McFadden completed the six Abbott World Marathon Majors.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

‘The Energy Here Is Fantastic’: Boston Marathon Runners Enjoy B.A.A.’s Fan Fest Ahead Of Main Event

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Marathon has brought thousands of visitors to Boston this weekend, and the result has been a festival-like feeling around the city. “I am so excited. The energy here is fantastic, and I am stoked,” said Boston Marathon runner Shelly Ervin. On Saturday, the B.A.A. held its Fan Fest and it did not disappoint. The event had everything, including live music, energy drinks, games, ice sculptures, and live panelists on stage sharing their marathon memories. Olympian Molly Seidel took time to run a few warm-up up laps with fans. This will be her first Boston Marathon experience, and she is ready...
CBS Boston

BAA 5K Kicks Off Marathon Weekend In Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — About 10,000 runners took part in the 2022 B.A.A. 5K this Saturday. The Back Bay event kicked off marathon weekend in Boston. The top men’s finisher was Charles Philibert-Thiboutot of Canada, who broke the tape in 13 minutes and 35 seconds. Senbere Teferi of Ethiopia won the women’s race with a 14:49 time. Marcel Hug of Switzerland won the men’s wheelchair race with a 10:05 time and Jenna Fesemyer of the US won the women’s wheelchair race with a 12:34 time. Teferi and Hug won with course records, the B.A.A. said.
CBS Boston

Boston Hotels Are Filled For Marathon Weekend And Many Hope It’s A Sign Of Things To Come

BOSTON (CBS) – As the city prepares to welcome about 30,000 marathon runners and spectators, hotels around Boston are booked and busy. “We are sold out this weekend,” Boston Park Plaza Director of Operations Jon Crellin said. “Not surprised.” The hotel isn’t surprised that this is a high demand weekend, but employees are relieved that after a sluggish two years of travel – all 1,060 guestrooms and suites are booked up ahead of Marathon Monday. “Restaurants are busy, hotels are busy,” Crellin said. “Newbury Street and Back Bay – you can feel there’s a new sense that people are more...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
City
Boston, MA
CBS Boston

Leave Backpacks, Drones At Home: Police Tell Spectators What NOT To Bring To The Boston Marathon

BOSTON (CBS) — With the Boston Marathon returning to Patriots Day for the first time since 2019, spectators are expected to turn out in droves along the 26.2 mile course on Monday. Safety is top of mind for many, with authorities saying this week that there is a “robust security plan” in place for the marathon in the wake of the recent New York City subway shooting. To make sure everything goes smoothly for marathon viewers as they pass through security checkpoints near the course, Massachusetts State Police shared a list of everything that spectators are discouraged from bringing on Monday. While...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Dorchester Artist Becomes Known As ‘One Dollar Portrait Guy’ On Boston Common

BOSTON (CBS) — You may have seen him before on the Boston Common or on social media. “I’ve been looking at TikTok videos and saw the one-dollar portrait guy,” said Adrian Wong of Boston. Asked what he’s often referred to, the artist explained, “the drawing man, one dollar portrait guy, dollar drawing of you- like that’s just my name I guess to some people.” His real name is Nick Shea, and the Dorchester artist has been coming to the Common almost every day since last summer. “I sit out here with just a pizza box and just a sharpie and some index cards. It’s...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Boston Marathon Daffodils Return To The Route

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Marathon daffodils are returning to the city. The flowers are placed each year along the race route. Organizers said the flowers represent Boston’s strength, hope, and resiliency. This time last year, hundreds of daffodils were placed outside the Boston area hospitals and the Boston Convention Center, which had been converted into a coronavirus field hospital. The move was to thank health care workers for their efforts to fight the coronavirus pandemic. Each plant is branded with a Boston Strong sticker and a thank you note. Workers were welcome to take the plants home.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

18-Year-Old Running Boston Marathon For Dad With Guillain-Barre Syndrome, Spaulding Rehab Hospital

BROOKLINE (CBS) – Before heading off to college and beginning his adult life, George Flint of Brookline will run the Boston Marathon Monday – a bittersweet ‘so long’ to his city. “It feels like one more warm hug with Boston,” George said. “I think that’s enough to keep me going every mile.” The 18-year-old said, “It’s the thing I’ve been dreaming about for years and years and years.” But the sudden motivation – the urgency – to pursue this dream this year, really came from his family’s nightmare. “I basically started again. I was learning to walk all over again,” his dad, Anthony, recalled. Anthony...
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Boston#Wbz Tv#Mabvi
CBS Boston

9 Couples Will Complete 6 Major World Marathons After They Run Boston Marathon

BOSTON (CBS) — It will be a grand achievement for nine couples when they cross the finish line for the Boston Marathon on Monday. They will have completed the world’s six major marathons as a group and will receive a medal that highlights each one of the races. The other major marathons they ran are New York, Chicago, Tokyo, Berlin, and London. One couple shared with WBZ-TV that they love the excitement in the city. “We absolutely love Boston. We arrived yesterday, but it is already one of my favorite cities, and I just love how enthusiastic everyone is about the marathon,” Beth Butler-Madden, who is from Wales. On Monday, 450 of the runners will be competing their sixth major marathon.
CBS Boston

When Does The Boston Marathon Begin? A List Of The Different Start Times

BOSTON (CBS) — The start of the Boston Marathon is just hours away. What time does the race begin? The men’s wheelchair race begins at 9:02 a.m. The women’s wheelchair race begins at 9:05 a.m. The handcycle and duo teams will leave Hopkinton at 9:30 a.m. The professional men leave at 9:37 a.m. The professional women leave at 9:45 a.m. This will be the second marathon with a competitive para-athletics division, it starts at 9:50 a.m. Starting at 10 a.m., there will be waves for all of the remaining runners at 10, 10:25, 10:50, and 11:15 a.m.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Boston Marathon Weather Forecast: Running Conditions Nearly Ideal

BOSTON (CBS) – Hard to believe that it has been more than 1,000 days since we last had a Boston Marathon in the spring, on Patriots’ Day. Perhaps in that absence, some may have forgotten just how hard it is to get an uneventful weather day this time of year! The last two April Boston Marathons have had rain, including a record amount of it back in 2018. The rain wasn’t nearly as disruptive in 2019 but combine that with the warm temperatures (the high in Boston was 70) and conditions were far from ideal. To find “ideal running conditions”, and...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

One Boston Day Marks Ninth Anniversary Of 2013 Boston Marathon Bombings

BOSTON (CBS) – Friday is One Boston Day, marking nine years since the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings. Governor Charlie Baker and Boston Mayor Michelle Wu attended a wreath-laying at the two memorials on Boylston Street. There was a moment of silence before the bells at Old South Church rang at 2:49 p.m., the time the first bomb exploded near the finish line, on April 15, 2013. Krystle Campbell, Martin Richard and Lingzi Lu were killed in the attacks and MIT Officer Sean Collier was murdered during the manhunt for the bombers. Boston Police officer Dennis Simmonds suffered a head injury during a shootout with...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Boston

Boston Businesses, Restaurants Cashing In With Flux Of Visitors Before Marathon

BOSTON (CBS) — The return of the Boston Marathon on Patriots Day is a reminder of what we have missed because of the pandemic. It will also be a nice shot in the arm for so many businesses. The sidewalks were full in Boston on Saturday, with crowds gathered along Boylston Street yet again. Store managers like Chris Marino at Marathon Sports say this weekend is their Super Bowl. “We are back to 30,000 runners this year, so many more people out and about. People from across the world and from across the country. So yeah, business is good,” said Marino. The store was...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Swan Boats Will Open For The Season On Saturday

BOSTON (CBS) — The swan boats return to the Boston Public Garden on Saturday. The popular tourist attraction is back for its 145th season. Mayor Michelle Wu will take the first ride of the year alongside the family of the man who launched the Swan Boats in 1877. Each Swan Boat weighs three tons. The oldest is 112 and the newest is 29 years old.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

First Official Women Runners Of The Boston Marathon Celebrated At Fan Fest

BOSTON (CBS) — This year marks the 50th anniversary of the first official women’s field in the Boston Marathon. Five of the original eight took part in a panel during Boston Marathon Fan Fest on Copley Square this weekend. Pat Barrett was only 17 years old at the time. “When I was there I knew it was important but it’s so wonderful to see the amount of people that are running and I never expected it to be this big,” she said. Speaking to a huge group of marathon runners, these women said they knew they were part of something special. “When I...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Boston Marathon Expo Opens As Thousands Of Runners Arrive

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Marathon Expo officially opened Friday morning and runners were excited to pick up their bibs. Karen Gordon couldn’t wait to get here from California. This year marks the eighth time she is running Boston. “I look forward to this all year long,” Gordon told WBZ-TV. “I am running in memory of my mom, who just passed from pancreatic cancer.” Dr. Diana Perry is running on behalf of South Shore Hospital. “It’s like walking on cloud,” Dr. Diana Perry said. “I feel really grateful to be running for mental health services.” Inside, hundreds of brands and gear are on display for...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Multiple Events Held Sunday Before Boston Marathon

BOSTON (CBS) — In just over 24 hours, all eyes are going to be on the start line for the Boston Marathon. But before that, there are several events taking place on Sunday. Sunday is the third and final day of the Marathon Expo. Runners can stop by the Hynes Convention Center to pick up their bibs and race packets between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Runners were also invited to Boston’s Old South Church for the “Blessing of Runners.” Services were held at 9 a.m., 11 a.m., and 1 p.m. (WBZ-TV graphic) In Copley Square Plaza, there were also several impressive panels going on. Past winners like Meb Keflezighi, Joan Samuelson, and Bill Rodgers spoke at noon. At 1 p.m., the 1972 Women’s Inaugural Field panel spoke, and later on, the world’s best para-athletes will shared their stories on the Boston Marathon live stage.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Keller @ Large: Will Downtown Boston’s Economy Ever Return To Pre-Pandemic Levels?

BOSTON (CBS) — This is a big week for the Greater Boston economy. The Boston Marathon marks the unofficial kickoff of the high tourism season after a couple of years of severe pandemic damage to that key industry. Here to talk about the future of the tourism industry, the economy, and more is the President and CEO of the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce Jim Rooney. Jon Keller: From your perspective, what are the serious hits our economy has taken from COVID? Jim Rooney: The hospitality and tourism industry. Anything that involved gathering suffered greatly. And you look at our restaurants, our entertainment venues,...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Police Prepared With ‘All Hands On Deck’ Security Plan For Boston Marathon

BOSTON (CBS) – In the aftermath of this week’s New York City subway shooting, Boston Marathon organizers are assuring the public that they should feel safe attending Monday’s race. Police and other local officials held a news conference Thursday to lay out details of security measures for Marathon Monday. Massachusetts State Police Deputy Superintendent Scott Warmington said there will be a large number of uniformed troopers, local officers, National Guard members, tactical units, and a State Police Airwing monitoring the marathon. There will also be security measures taken that are not visible, such as undercover officers. Ten people were shot and wounded in...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Red Sox Home Opener Lineup: Trevor Story Set To Make Fenway Park Debut

BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox will play their first home game of the 2022 season on Friday afternoon. It will mark Trevor Story’s first game with Boston at Fenway Park. Story has played in just three of the first six games of the season, missing time due to an illness. He returned for Wednesday’s win in Detroit, going 2-for-5 with a pair of RBIs in the 9-7 Boston victory. The second baseman is just 3-for-14 on the season with four strikeouts. During his career with the Rockies, Story was 4-for-18 in four career games at Fenway, clubbing one home run while...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
49K+
Followers
23K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy