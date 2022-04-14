Westaim: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) _ Westaim Corp. (WEDXF) on Thursday reported profit of $6.7 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had net income of 4 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 8 cents per share.

The investment company posted revenue of $600,000 in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $28.2 million, or 19 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $2.4 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WEDXF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WEDXF