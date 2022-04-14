Ally Financial: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DETROIT (AP) _ Ally Financial Inc. (ALLY) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $655 million.

The Detroit-based company said it had profit of $1.86 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.03 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.93 per share.

The auto finance company and bank posted revenue of $2.13 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.14 billion.

Ally Financial shares have fallen almost 9% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped roughly 8% in the last 12 months.

