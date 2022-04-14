ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Wisconsin Weekend in a Minute: Brewers, Bucks, egg hunts and more

By Adriana Mendez
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49jL4q_0f93AsWy00

It's going to be an exciting weekend in Milwaukee, and it kicks off today with 414 Day! Here are some of the events you can check out around the city this weekend.

Friday, April 15th
St. Louis Cardinals vs. Milwaukee Brewers

  • American Family Field
  • 1 Brewers Way, Milwaukee, WI 53214
  • 7:10 p.m.

Saturday, April 16th

Spring Fling Egg Hunt

  • Discovery World
  • 500 N. Harbor Drive, Milwaukee, WI 53202
  • 9:00 a.m.- 4:00 p.m.

Egg Day Milwaukee Zoo

  • Milwaukee County Zoo
  • 10001 W Bluemound Rd, Milwaukee, WI 53226
  • 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m
  • Egg Hunt, Prizes, face painting and more

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Milwaukee Brewers

  • American Family Field
  • 1 Brewers Way, Milwaukee, WI 53214
  • 6:10 p.m.

Milwaukee Admirals Vs. Iowa Wild

  • First Responders Night receive 1/2 off tickets
  • Pat McCurdy performance before & after the game
  • UW- Panther Arena
  • 400 W Kilbourn Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53203
  • 6:00 p.m.

PAW Patrol Live

  • Miller High Life Theater
  • 500 W Kilbourn Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53203
  • Multiple showtimes starting at 10:00 a.m.

Who Lays Eggs – Natural Dye Workshop

  • Urban Ecology Center - Riverside Park
  • 1500 E Park Place Milwaukee, WI
  • 9:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.

Sunday, April 17th

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Milwaukee Brewers

  • American Family Field
  • 1 Brewers Way, Milwaukee, WI 53214
  • 1:10 p.m.
  • *Active duty military and veterans can purchase half-price tickets in select locations for regular season Sunday home games this season.* For info click here

NBA Playoffs Chicago Bulls vs. Milwaukee Bucks

  • Fiserv Forum
  • 1111 Vel R. Phillips Ave, Milwaukee, WI 53203
  • 5:30 p.m.

PAW Patrol Live

  • Miller High Life Theater
  • 500 W Kilbourn Ave, Milwaukee, WI53203
  • 2:00p.m.

