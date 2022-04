Leadership Southeast Georgia (LSEGA), a professional development and leadership program throughout 10 coastal counties, continued its 2022 programming in Bulloch County in March. The 26 members of the Class of 2022, regional leaders from business, professional and civic organizations, participate in a five-month course of ongoing personal and professional growth to build connections and learn collaboration skills that empower them to improve the region. The agenda for the second session emphasized education and agriculture.

BULLOCH COUNTY, GA ・ 26 DAYS AGO