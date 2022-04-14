ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverview, MI

Riverview schools placed in temporary lockdown after incident at nearby business

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RZYjt_0f93AEfG00

Riverview High School and Memorial Elementary School were placed in a temporary lockdown this morning after a "serious incident" at a business near the schools.

According to police, the incident happened around 6 a.m. Thursday at a business on the same street as the Riverview Bus Garage and Riverview Community High School.

Police decided to put the bus garage, high school and elementary school into temporary lockdown.

Within the hour, the suspect was taken into custody and the temporary lockdown was lifted.

Police say bus pickup routes were delayed, but the schools are open and will continue to operate as scheduled.

"We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused our students and parents, and we appreciate your understanding. The safety of our children and our community is our first priority," police said.

Comments / 1

Related
WJHL

Two Kingsport schools were placed on lockdown amid police investigation

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Two Kingsport elementary schools were on shelter-in-place status Thursday afternoon while police investigated a report of an armed man in the area. According to Kingsport City Schools, Roosevelt and Jackson elementary schools were placed into a “shelter-in-place status” just after 2:30 p.m. “due to a safety situation in the surrounding community.” […]
KINGSPORT, TN
Daily Voice

Hastings-On-Hudson Schools Placed On Lockdown

An alleged social media threat led to a temporary lockdown of a pair of Westchester schools to start the day. The Hastings-on-Hudson School District entered into its lockdown and lockout protocols on Wednesday, March 23 after receiving a tip about an alleged threat to the Farragut Complex targeting the high school and middle school.
HASTINGS-ON-HUDSON, NY
WFAA

Royse City High School put on lockdown after students caught firing airsoft guns

ROYSE CITY, Texas — Royse City High School was put on lockdown Friday morning after several students were seen firing airsoft pellet guns at other students, police said. No one was injured in the incident, and students were facing "serious ramifications for their actions by the school district and possible criminal charges," according to a police news release from Friday morning.
ROYSE CITY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Riverview, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Riverview, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Riverview High School
WNEM

Former TV5 reporter passes away at 67

Residents stood in solidarity in Flint Thursday in the wake of the shooting death of a black man during a traffic stop in Grand Rapids. Meteorologist Chris Easlick has your First Warn 5 Forecast. TV5 news update: Thursday evening, April 14. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. Here are the top...
FLINT, MI
WTOL 11

Gas station, car damaged in shootout in central Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — A Stop & Shop gas station at Monroe Street and Auburn Avenue became the scene for a shoot-out around 2 a.m. Tuesday morning, no one was hurt in the shooting. There were multiple shooters involved, firing from inside and outside of the gas station according to detectives.
TOLEDO, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Lockdown
ClickOnDetroit.com

‘You are going to die today’: Court documents shed light on Ypsilanti robbery

YPSILANTI, Mich. – It was a daring robbery in broad daylight that only lasted a few minutes but took place in three acts, across just over 1,000 feet. It all began at the Dollar Tree seen in the video player above, involving four suspects: Trevon Pickett, Nishawn Sankey, Anjahne Wright and an unnamed minor. The suspects reportedly went inside the establishment just before 9 a.m. on September 24.
YPSILANTI, MI
WNEM

Buena Vista Twp. suspect arraigned in shooting of wife

BUENA VISTA TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - The suspect accused of shooting and killing his wife in Buena Vista Township Saturday has been charged with open murder and 12 other charges. Deandre Welch, 41, was charged Tuesday with open murder, six counts of a third offense of felony firearm, assault with intent to murder, carrying a dangerous weapon with unlawful intent, carrying a concealed weapon, a felon in possession of a firearm charge, a felon in possession of ammunition, and a third-degree fleeing and eluding police charge.
13 ON YOUR SIDE

3 injured in overnight shooting in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Three people were injured in a shooting early Saturday morning. Police say the shooting happened at an event venue in the 400 block of Hall Street SW just before 1 a.m. When officers responded, only employees remained at the scene. Officers did not locate any victims at the scene, but casings were found in the parking lot.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

21K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wxyz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy