Riverview schools placed in temporary lockdown after incident at nearby business

Riverview High School and Memorial Elementary School were placed in a temporary lockdown this morning after a "serious incident" at a business near the schools.

According to police, the incident happened around 6 a.m. Thursday at a business on the same street as the Riverview Bus Garage and Riverview Community High School.

Police decided to put the bus garage, high school and elementary school into temporary lockdown.

Within the hour, the suspect was taken into custody and the temporary lockdown was lifted.

Police say bus pickup routes were delayed, but the schools are open and will continue to operate as scheduled.

"We apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused our students and parents, and we appreciate your understanding. The safety of our children and our community is our first priority," police said.