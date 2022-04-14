ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

2 firefighters struck by lightning

WKRN
 3 days ago

Lebanon shooting suspect arrested after pursuit on …. PHOTOS: Severe storms pass through Middle TN, Southern …

www.wkrn.com

Comments / 0

Related
TMZ.com

Miley Cyrus' Plane Struck and Damaged By Lightning, Makes Emergency Landing

Miley Cyrus encountered a terrifying experience after her plane got struck by lightning, damaging the aircraft and forcing the pilot to make an emergency landing. Miley was on her way to Asunción, Paraguay to headline the 2022 Asuncionico music festival Tuesday when her plane was caught in a severe storm ... hit by a lightning strike. You hear the screams as the bolt hits the wing.
ACCIDENTS
WKRN

9 displaced after Easter morning apartment fire

9 people are now without a home after an apartment building went up in flames on Easter morning. 1 injured after shooting self at baggage claim in …. Man wanted after stealing $100K worth of items from …
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Car crashes into Mt. Juliet pond, slows traffic

Mt. Juliet police and first responders were called to help a driver who crashed into a pond Thursday afternoon. Rutherford County accepting applications for next …. ‘You’re not going to get away with it’: FBI searching …. New Tennessee bill hopes to prevent overdose deaths …
MOUNT JULIET, TN
WKRN

Skydiver survives hitting ground at 80mph | Banfield

Watch Ashleigh Banfield's Talk Show on NewsNation weeknights at 10/9c. Skydiver survives hitting ground at 80mph | Banfield. Man wanted after stealing $100K worth of items from …. Davis Nolan’s Fishing Funtacular April 16, 2022. Castle Powersports fire caused by welding, officials …. Man missing for 9 years.
NASHVILLE, TN
Black Enterprise

School Bus Driver Charged After Violating Protocol That Resulted in 13-Year-Old Being Fatally Hit

A Detroit school bus driver is facing criminal charges after letting a 13-year-old autistic student off on a busy street where the child was fatally hit. Debra White, 65, is accused of letting 13-year-old Zyair Harris off the school bus onto a busy street where she allegedly did not activate the bus’s stop sign and lights, resulting in the teen being struck by an oncoming vehicle, WXYZ reports.
DETROIT, MI
The Independent

Georgia man accused of leaving grandmother in freezer to die

Police say a northwest Georgia man killed his grandmother by stuffing her in a freezer while she was still alive.Floyd County Police discovered the body of Doris Cumming, 82, late Thursday in the Armuchee home she shared with her grandson, 29-year-old Robert Keith Tincher III.Tincher was charged with murder, aggravated battery and concealing the death of another. He remains jailed in Rome. It's unclear if he has a lawyer who could comment on his behalf.Police said Cumming's family believed she had moved out of state, but grew concerned after not hearing from her and reported she might be missing.Police...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Minnesota

Driver Hits Cement Wall While Exiting I-94, Dies

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A man died on Saturday morning following a crash in Minneapolis. The state patrol says he was exiting from Interstate 94 to Washington Avenue North when he hit the cement wall and was ejected from the car. He was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center but died of his injuries. He was identified as 32-year-old Hangasu Abdurkadir Jillo of Spring Lake Park. State patrol says he was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Armed robbery at Rockford Walgreens

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — An armed robbery happened at the Walgreens on Rockford’s E. State Street Sunday morning. The incident happened around 11:15 a.m. at 1201 E. State Street, according to the Rockford Police Department. Officers responded to reports of an armed robbery that had happened at the business. There is no further information at […]
ROCKFORD, IL
WKRN

Firefighters respond to high water in Dickson

DICKSON, Tenn. (WKRN) — As severe storms and heavy rain move across Middle Tennessee, firefighters in Dickson warned the public of high water early Tuesday morning. According to the Tennessee City Volunteer Fire Department, crews responded to high water on Gilliam Hollow Road just before 7 a.m. No injuries were reported.
DICKSON, TN
KESQ News Channel 3

Driver hits Indio Police officer, flees the scene

An Indio Police officer was sent to the hospital after a driver refused to follow traffic control on Avenue 48 in Indio. According to officials, the driver hit the officer after police tried to stop the vehicle and drove off, causing a speed chase westbound on Avenue 48. California Highway Patrol stopped the vehicle on The post Driver hits Indio Police officer, flees the scene appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
WKRN

Honoring emergency dispatchers

Cities and counties across Middle Tennessee are using this week to highlight the lifesaving work of 911 dispatchers. ‘I was selfish.’ Convicted Giles County killer pleads …. Memphis roads flooded. Retirees feeling impact of recent inflation, some …. More alleged theft victims of Nashville nursing student …. Severe weather...
LEBANON, TN
WKRN

Cookeville family escapes house fire with seconds to spare

A family narrowly escaped their burning home with just seconds to spare. The mom says she’s alive today because of her son. Cookeville family escapes house fire with seconds …. $20M Mega Millions jackpot won in Tennessee. Business recovers from major fire. 2 dead after crash in Warren County,...
COOKEVILLE, TN

