Champaign disciplinary orders force Clark Bar, Glow to remain closed until May 1

CHAMPAIGN — A pair of downtown Champaign bars under the same liquor license have to remain closed until May 1, as a result of disciplinary action taken by the city.

It was the second time in six months that Clark Bar and Glow, both at 207 W. Clark St., C, have been temporarily shut down following emergency closure orders issued by the city.

The most recent case followed an emergency closure order issued in mid-March that was followed by a city hearing the last week of March and then a temporary closure order issued by Mayor Deb Feinen, who is also the city’s liquor commissioner.

The closure applies to both concepts, Clark Bar and Glow, a black-light bar beneath Clark Bar, according to Deputy City Manager Matt Roeschley.

Feinen ordered the licensed premises to remain closed through May 1. Her order also stated that before the premises can reopen, three security guards said to have used physical force against a customer were to be fired, and other security guards were to undergo training on the use of force, with proof of the training to be shown prior to reopening, according to documents obtained by The News-Gazette from the city.

In one count of the complaint against the licensee of both Clark Bar and Glow, Phantom Inc., a man testified he had been with friends at Clark Bar and Glow on March 12, spent time upstairs at Clark Bar and downstairs at Glow and attempted to re-enter Glow after returning to Clark Bar for a period of time and was denied entry.

The man testified he was subjected to the use of force by one or more members of the licensee’s security staff, with one video showing a guard punching him and the other showing three security guards “slamming him to the ground and kicking him repeatedly while he was on the ground,” according to a summary of the evidence from the hearing.

The other count against the licensee was for failing to contact Champaign police to report the battery that occurred on its premises. The report was called in by the victim.

Richard Stone of Phantom Inc. could not be reached Wednesday.

In the earlier case last year, an emergency order was issued by the city on Oct. 12, Roeschley said.

In lieu of a hearing, the licensee agreed that as of Oct. 18, Glow would remain closed until 5 p.m. Nov. 1 and that both Clark Bar and Glow would close at midnight until Dec. 1, 2021, according to documents from the city.

The licensee also agreed to restrict entry to both bars to those 21 and older and to meet with Champaign police and install cameras and lighting on the premises by Nov. 15, 2021 — and also to install any other items advised by police and make them operational by Dec. 31, 2021.

The stipulated agreement also called for the licensee to provide any camera or surveillance footage to police within 24 hours of being asked after any major incident or call for service at the premises or within a one-block radius, to scan the IDs of all patrons and provide information to police no later than 24 hours after being asked after any major incident or call for service at the bars or within a one-block radius — if a patron is believed to have witnessed or been involved.

The licensee further agreed to monitor patrons entering and exiting the premises, to prohibit anyone from carrying alcohol in and out of the premises and to not allow anyone exiting the premises after 10 p.m. to re-enter.

The agreement arose from a four-count city complaint including public nuisance, disturbing the peace, disorderly practices and the retail sale of alcohol the same day the closure order had been issued by the city.

The public nuisance count was based on police responding to the premises on six occasions last year, from July 24 to Oct. 10, for reports of a shooting, fighting and battery, loud noise, disorderly conduct and gunshots.