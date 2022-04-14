ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, KY

Henderson crews contain duplex fire, keep it from spreading to neighbor

WEHT/WTVW
WEHT/WTVW
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23VAXt_0f939gBE00

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Crews are cleaning up the scene of a residential fire in Henderson County.

It happened just before 5 a.m. at a duplex in the 2000 block of Reid Drive.

The caller said there was smoke inside the house that was possibly coming from the air vents.

Crews found fire in a room that had broken through to the attic space. Firefighters were able to contain the blaze and keep it from spreading to the unit next door.

No injuries were reported.

