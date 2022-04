The 3rd Annual Paws for Granville Shopping for a Cause Day will be held Sunday, March 27 at the Barn at Vino in Stem from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Admission is free. There will be a wide selection of vendors on site with something special for everyone — just in time for Mother’s Day and spring graduations. Funds raised go to spay and neuter programs for companion animals in Granville County. Additional information available at facebook.com/pawsforgranville.

STEM, NC ・ 27 DAYS AGO