Public Health

Covid cases in Scotland fall for third week in a row

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe number of people who tested positive for Covid in Scotland has fallen slightly for the third week in a row, official figures show. The Office for National Statistics (ONS) found one in 17 people had the virus in...

www.bbc.com

