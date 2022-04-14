Covid cases in Scotland fall for third week in a row

Dozens of NHS patients have waited more than three years for hospital care in England, new figures obtained by the PA news agency show.At least eight have been on the NHS waiting list for over four years, with one of these waiting for four-and-a-half years.Leading surgeons described the figures as “shocking” and warned that prolonged waits for pre-planned care could lead to “emotional and physical distress”.Waiting in limbo for a planned hip, hernia or ear operation can cause real emotional and physical distressProfessor Neil MortensenMany of these patients are likely to be in pain or discomfort as they wait to...

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 3 DAYS AGO