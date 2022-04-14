ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aspen History: Ski Patrol Toboggan Race

By Aspen Historical Society
Aspen Times
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article‘”Toboggan race? Yes!’,” exclaimed The Aspen Times on April 10, 1952. “Aspen’s going to make history again, this time with what is believed to be the first Ski Patrol Toboggan Race ever to be held in the world. This spectacular event- the first annual Bill Grove Toboggan Race- is scheduled for...

Aspen Times

Aspen History: Women on the ballot

“There are two women running for office in Aspen this spring,” announced the Aspen Weekly Times on March 24, 1894. “The Times wishes both represented some party and some principle in politics, for it would be a pleasure to support two women for office and thus prove the sincerity of its motives in advocating woman suffrage last fall. But laying politics aside, wouldn’t it be a good idea for these estimable women to get out and make a good lively canvass. It is undoubtedly legitimate politics that a person nominated for an office should become acquainted with the people whom they hope to claim as their constituents. The women need not carry around a pocket full of cigars, nor call the boys up to the bar for drinks, and if women’s influence in politics shall bring this kind of electioneering into disrepute she will bring about an important and needed reform.” The image above shows two women sitting together in a living room or parlor, circa 1890.
Aspen Times

Political propaganda overshadows Aspen history

The weekend before last, I was enticed to buy a $46 ticket to attend what was promoted as “a night of storytelling and more as we celebrate 75 years of ski town passion” at the Wheeler. During this post-pandemic season when we’re all digesting so many changes and Aspen itself seems a bit off balance, a celebration of the 75th anniversary of skiing here seemed like the perfect way to recapture the magic.
Aspen Times

ATW AGENDA: Bayer Center, Elk Camp Pond Skim & More

Our picks for the best events of the week, April 14-20 Aspen has a new museum dedicated to local icon and Bauhaus master Herbert Bayer. You can be among the first to go inside on April 14 as the Resnick Center for Herbert Bayer Studies hosts a Community Open House. It will be open from noon-7 p.m. and will include a public reception from 4-7 p.m. at the adjacent Boettcher Building, promising beer, brats and pretzels in honor of Bayer’s Bavarian heritage. Registration required at aspeninstitute.org.
Aspen Times

Stuck in the Rockies: Skiing Marble’s Mount Daly

In the Upper Crystal River Valley, to the north of the town of Marble, is a 12,000-foot peak known as Mount Daly. Like most of the mountain features in the area, Mount Daly has abundant snow and it offers ski lines on nearly all aspects of the compass. If you’ve...
Vail Daily

Kaplan announces he will step down as leader of Aspen Skiing Co.

Aspen Skiing Co. President and CEO Mike Kaplan stunned employees at a meeting Wednesday night with the announcement of his retirement one year from now, in April 2023. Kaplan made the announcement at a party celebrating multiple years of service by several employees. The party is held toward the end of every season.
Aspen Times

Krabloonik part of SV’s fabric

Don’t let dog sledding die in Snowmass. My 90-year-old mother, may she rest in peace, fulfilled a life’s dream of dog sledding, which she was able to do in Snowmass, before she passed. She had a great time, smiled so wide, and shared her memories of the ride with everyone.
mansionglobal.com

Tommy Hilfiger Gets $50 Million for Aspen Ski Home

In Aspen’s booming luxury market, fashion designer Tommy Hilfiger has sold a slopeside mansion for $50 million, roughly three months after buying it for nearly $31 million. The ski-in, ski-out home traded in an off-market deal that closed Tuesday, said Steven Shane of Compass, who represented both parties in the transaction. He declined to disclose the identity of the buyer. Mr. Hilfiger and his wife, Dee Ocleppo Hilfiger, bought the Aspen Mountain property in December, property records show.
Roy Parker
Aspen Times

Bar Talk: Catching Last Chair in Snowmass

Wildwood Snowmass, 40 Elbert Lane, Snowmass Village. The “restaurant and beer hall” will remain open in the offseason, offering a 20% locals-only discount daily and $2 select pints on Tuesdays. It’s last call for lift-served skiing at Snowmass Ski Area this weekend, so it’s only fitting to spend...
Aspen Times

Soul-searching over Krabloonik

As I get up and about this Sunday morning and greet my two senior dogs good morning, my heart is heavy. A while back a good friend suggested we catch up by having lunch at Krabloonik in Snowmass Village. The thought of a restaurant business allowed to keep hundreds of...
