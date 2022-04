A new study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association led by researchers from the University of Alabama at Birmingham Marnix E. Heersink School of Medicine found that being a carrier of a genetic variation known as Val122Ile in the transthyretin, or TTR gene, was significantly associated with an increased risk of heart failure and death. Research shows that this Val122Ile variation is more commonly seen among individuals of African ancestry.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 3 DAYS AGO