Meet Buttercup. She's an 11-year-old Golden Mix. Buttercup is slightly shy at first, and then very sweet with her owners. She loves her family, but she's afraid of strangers and likes to meet people and other dogs carefully-- with a little coaching. She would probably do best as the only dog in the home, as she doesn't like other dogs coming too close-- and does chase cats. You can learn more at GoldenRescueNC.org.

PETS ・ 22 DAYS AGO