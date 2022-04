More than 200 people gathered in the centre of Belfast to call for the inclusion of transgender people in a ban on conversion therapy.Protesters carried placards which read ‘Ulster says no to transphobia’ and chanted: “Boris Johnson must understand, without trans people it’s not a ban” at the front gates of Belfast City Hall.The Government has faced criticism over a series of U-turns on promised legislation to outlaw conversion therapy, and its backtracking on commitments to include transgender people in the ban.Addressing the rally in Belfast, John O’Doherty, director of the Rainbow Project, said that if conversion therapy was wrong...

SOCIETY ・ 7 DAYS AGO