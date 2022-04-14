ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Connecticut attorney general tests positive for COVID-19

Huron Daily Tribune
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut Attorney General William Tong has tested positive for COVID-19, becoming the latest top state official to contract the coronavirus. Tong, 48, was...

www.michigansthumb.com

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 61

Lt. Gov. Bysiewicz tests positive for COVID-19

CONNECTICUT, USA — Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz tested positive for COVID-19 after taking a rapid test, her chief of staff Adam Joseph announced Monday. Bysiewicz took the regularly-scheduled test Sunday, Joseph said. Bysiewicz took a PCR test Monday morning and is reportedly still awaiting the results. Joseph said she...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WFMZ-TV Online

Bob Casey tests positive for COVID-19

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- Senator Bob Casey said he tested positive for COVID-19. Casey made the announcement on social media Tuesday. So far, the Senator says he's asymptomatic, his post said. Casey said he is following CDC guidelines and quarantining.
HARRISBURG, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hartford, CT
Local
Connecticut Health
Local
Connecticut Coronavirus
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
Field & Stream

Video: Domestic Pigs Named “Hammy” and “Mary” Fight Off Bear Attack in Connecticut

A black bear in New Milford, Connecticut, clambered into a pigpen, hoping to secure an easy meal of bacon, but found some angry—and aggressive—hogs instead. The pigs’ owners Kevin David and Rebecca Shaw captured the unexpected incident on a Ring.com security camera. The wild footage shows the bear going after one of the Vietnamese pot-bellied pigs named Mary. But the pig charges the bruin and pushes it around the pen like a boxer dominating an opponent in the ring. When she relents, Hammy, the other pig, bluff charges the bear several times. By then, the black bear has realized it’s dealing with some seriously hardy pigs and retreats back over the pen’s fence.
NEW MILFORD, CT
Huron Daily Tribune

Hawaii laboratory detects case of omicron subvariant XE

HONOLULU (AP) — A COVID-19 omicron variant hybrid called XE has been detected in Hawaii, the Hawaii state Department of Health said. The department's laboratories division confirmed one case of XE in its latest variant report, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Friday. The hybrid contains genetic material from both BA.1 and BA.2 variants. The department found it in a sample collected last month.
HONOLULU, HI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ned Lamont
Person
William Tong
Person
Shawn Wooden
Polarbear

Gov. Wolf: Pennsylvanians to receive $2,000 stimulus checks as per new plan

Pennsylvania residents will receive checks up to $2,000 per household to offset steep prices for fuel and raging inflation. The state governor Tom Wolf has proposed using $500 million from the American Rescue Plan to give direct payments to families. Households with an income of $80,000 or less would be eligible for the checks if the proposal is passed by General Assembly.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Ap#Democratic#Democrats
Huron Daily Tribune

NY Gov. Hochul hits election hurdle in running mate’s arrest

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — One man’s scandal catapulted New York Gov. Kathy Hochul into office. Will alleged misconduct by another man hurt her chances of holding on to the job?. Hochul’s previously smooth path to a Democratic primary win hit a major bump this week when her lieutenant governor, Brian Benjamin, resigned following his arrest in a federal corruption investigation.
ALBANY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy