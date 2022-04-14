Fantasy Baseball Closer Report & Bullpen Depth Chart - April 14

Stay informed of the latest bullpen developments across Major League Baseball to score saves for your fantasy team.

Let's stay on top of the latest bullpen developments cause any role changes could last for months, if not the entire season.

Arizona Diamondbacks

After five games in the 2022 baseball season, the luster of Mark Melancon looks to be waning. He allowed a run and two hits in each of his two appearances, leading to a loss and no saves. His cutter (89.4 – his top usage pitch) has been more than 2.5 MPH slower than in 2021. The Diamondbacks pitched him in a tie game on Wednesday, leading to no runs over one inning. Ian Kennedy allowed two runs and three baserunners over one inning in his first game this year. He followed that up with two clean innings with one strikeout.

Atlanta Braves

In his first appearance for the Braves, Kenley Jansen gave up three runs and four baserunners over one inning with one strikeout. However, he rebounded to pitch a clean in a loss on Wednesday afternoon. Despite allowing a run, a hit, and a walk to the Reds on April 9th, undefined earned the first save in the Braves bullpen. Collin McHugh dazzled in his last game in relief (no runs or hits over 2.1 innings with five strikeouts.

Baltimore Orioles

The fantasy managers gravitating toward velocity were excited with Jorge Lopez over his first two matchups. His fastball came at 99.3 MPH (95.1 in 2021 as a starter) while also showing more life in his changeup (92.1) and curveball (85.9). Lopez has a 6.27 ERA over 284.1 innings from 2019 to 2021 with 249 strikeouts. His downfall over this span has been walks (3.5 per nine) and home runs (1.7 per nine). He is 1-for-1 in save tries, so ride him until his command lets him down. Felix Bautista picked up four strikeouts in the majors over his first two innings with one run and three hits. He had a 2.27 ERA with 125 strikeouts, and 16 saves over his previous 83.1 innings in the minors. His fastball (98.5) has elite velocity, but command has been an issue in the minors.

Boston Red Sox

A back issue led to Matt Barnes not seeing his first game action in 2022 until April 11th. Over his first two appearances, Boston used him in a setup role, leading to no runs over two innings with one strikeout. His fastball came in at 94.0 MPH. Jake Diekman picked up the first save for the Red Sox when he tossed a clean inning with three strikeouts against the Yankees. Boston should give him more chances to close games, especially when lefties are due in the ninth. Hansel Robles pitched 3.1 shutout innings to start the year, leading to three strikeouts and a save.

Chicago Cubs

The closing role for the Cubs belongs to David Robertson until he trips up. Over three appearances, he is 2-for-2 save conversions with a 0.00 ERA and two strikeouts. Rowan Wick has a 5.40 ERA over 1.2 innings with one strikeout. Mychal Givens most likely moved to second in line for saves for the Cubs after looking sharp over his first three games (one run over 2.1 innings with a win and five strikeouts).

Chicago White Sox

Two games into this season. Liam Hendriks has already allowed three runs, seven hits, and one home run over two innings. He has a loss, a save, and a blown save. However, his fastball (97.0 MPH) looked intact, so better days should be on the way. Kendall Graveman has yet to allow a run over 3.2 innings with two strikeouts.

Cincinnati Reds

Art Warren earned a save in his first game when he tossed a shutout inning with one strikeout. In his next outing, the Reds used him in a setup role. Tony Santillan stepped to the mound on April 7th with the first save chance for Cincinnati. After three games, he has yet to allow a run over 3.1 innings with no walks and four strikeouts. The Reds expect Lucas Sims to work his way to a minor league reassignment over the next couple of weeks. The ninth-inning role should be split between Santillan and Warren for the remainder of April.

Cleveland Guardians

Emmanuel Clase struggled over his first two appearances (two runs, four baserunners, and one strikeout over one inning) while not pitching in a save situation in either contest. He tossed pitched a shutout inning on Wednesday with two strikeouts. His cutter remains elite in velocity (99.1 MPH), pointing to a rebound in his success. Eli Morgan pitched well in his two relief outings (one run over five innings with no walks and five strikeouts).

Colorado Rockies

After three games, Daniel Bard is 2-for-3 in save chances with a 3.00 ERA and four strikeouts over three innings. However, in his blown save (home run allowed), he did earn a win. Unfortunately, Alex Colome quickly pitched his way out of closing consideration when he surrendered a run and five hits over 1.2 innings with one strikeout.

Detroit Tigers

Despite posting a 3.00 ERA and 1.33 WHIP over three innings with one strikeout, Gregory Soto has a win and a save over his first three games. Michael Fulmer threw the ball well over his two matchups (no runs over two innings with no walks, three strikeouts, and a win). Joe Jimenez underperformed in the majors (5.66 ERA) after posting a dominating resume in the minors (1.60 ERA, 242 strikeouts, and 57 saves over 168.1 innings). He tossed two shutout innings with one walk and two strikeouts. Jimenez has closing upside if he pitches with better command.

Houston Astros

After three appearances, Ryan Pressly delivered three saves with no runs allowed over three innings with two strikeouts. Unfortunately, he blew a save on Wednesday when Pressly allowed three baserunners and one run over one-third of an inning. Hector Neris hasn’t allowed a run over 3.1 innings with a win and three strikeouts. Cristian Javier threw the ball well in his first two appearances (no runs over 4.2 innings with no walks and eight strikeouts).

Kansas City Royals

The Royals have yet to create a save chance for Scott Barlow . After two games, he has a 3.86 ERA with three strikeouts and a win over 2.1 innings. Josh Staumont has been shaky out of the gate, leading to two runs and five baserunners over two innings with two strikeouts. Amir Garrett hasn’t allowed a run or hit over 1.2 innings with one strikeout.

Los Angeles Angels

Raisel Iglesias has a 3.00 ERA over his first three innings with a win, a save, and two strikeouts. His only hit allowed left the ballpark. On opening day, Ryan Tepera served up two long balls, but his arm shined over his subsequent two appearances (no runs over 2.2 innings with no walks and five strikeouts).

Los Angeles Dodgers

In his only save chance, Craig Kimbrel allowed a run and two hits over one inning with a pair of strikeouts to secure the win for the Dodgers. Blake Treinen has a 4.50 ERA over two innings with no walks and four strikeouts. His lone mistake ended in a home run for Connor Joe.

Miami Marlins

The closing job for the Marlins looks to be in flux after Anthony Bender pitched poorly in two of his three matchups. He has a loss, a save, and a blown save over three games with a 7.71 ERA and one strikeout in his 2.1 innings. Cole Sulser hasn’t allowed a run over 2.2 innings with a pair of strikeouts. Dylan Floro threw 25 pitches in the bullpen on Sunday, putting him closer to a rehab assignment.

Milwaukee Brewers

Josh Hader is 2-for-2 in save conversions with no runs allowed over two innings with four strikeouts. Devin Williams has yet to give up a run over two innings with five strikeouts and two holds.

Minnesota Twins

The new hot relieving commodity looks to be Jhoan Duran after the Twins traded Taylor Rogers to the Padres. Duran brings a triple-digit fastball complimented by a swing and miss split-finger pitch. However, he has yet to pitch in a closer situation in his career at any level. Over his first three innings, Duran didn’t give a run with one walk and four strikeouts. Emilio Pagan has some closing experience, but he does battle home runs. Over two innings, Pagan allowed a run with three strikeouts.

New York Mets

Edwin Diaz looked sharp over his first two appearances, leading no runs over two innings with four strikeouts and one save. However, he did allow a solo home run in a non-save situation on Wednesday afternoon. Seth Lugo has a 5.40 ERA over 3.1 innings with five strikeouts. Trevor May allowed a run in both of his appearances over two innings with five baserunners.

New York Yankees

Fantasy managers have to be ecstatic with the start of Aroldis Chapman . He has yet to allow a run, hit, or walk over three innings, with five strikeouts and one save. Jonathan Loaisiga has a 0.00 ERA over 3.1 innings with two walks and two strikeouts.

Oakland A’s

Lou Trivino has job-loss risk after struggling in his first two games (two runs and four baserunners over 1.2 innings with one strikeout). He blew his only save chance in his last outing. Domingo Acevedo should be next in line to pitch in the ninth after allowing one run over 3.2 innings with six strikeouts. A.J. Puk looks to be progressing after allowing one run over three innings with five strikeouts.

Philadelphia Phillies

The Phillies activated Corey Knebel from the Covid-19 list after missing a couple of games over the weekend. He has yet to allow a run over three innings with one save. Brad Hand picked a save on Monday night when Knebel was unavailable. He tossed 1.1 shutout innings over two games with no walks and three strikeouts.

Pittsburgh Pirates

David Bednar doesn’t have a save chance, but he hasn’t allowed a run over two innings with no walks and two strikeouts. Chris Stratton tossed two shutout innings to start his season with one hit and two strikeouts.

San Diego Padres

After struggling on opening day, Robert Suarez lost his shot at closing when he failed to record an out after allowing three baserunners and three runs. The Padres acquired Taylor Rogers on the same day. Over his three appearances in San Diego, he didn’t give up a run over three innings with three strikeouts and three saves.

Seattle Mariners

The closer role for the Mariners remains a day-to-day situation. Drew Steckenrider has one save over two shutout innings with one strikeout. In his two games, Diego Castillo also earned a save with one run allowed over two innings with three strikeouts. The fantasy favorite to close for Seattle in the high-stakes market was Paul Sewald . However, the Mariners only used him in one game (no runs over one inning) over the season's first five games.

San Francisco Giants

The leader in the Giants clubhouse for saves heading into Wednesday was Dominic Leone , who has a 3.86 ERA over 2.1 innings with four strikeouts. Camilo Doval rebounded for his blow save (three runs, three baserunners, and one home run over one inning) to toss three shutout innings with four strikeouts and a save. Jake McGee lost his last matchup when he allowed a run and two hits over two-thirds of an inning.

St. Louis Cardinals

Giovanny Gallegos hasn’t allowed a run or hit over two innings with one strikeout and one save. His path to saves improved when the Cardinals decided to move Jordan Hicks back to the starting rotation before the start of the season. Ryan Helsley has been sharp over his first two games (no runs over 2.1 innings with no walks and four strikeouts). This week, I bumped him to next in line to pitch in the ninth for St. Louis.

Tampa Bay Rays

In his first game, the Rays used Andrew Kittredge in a non-save situation, leading to a win. He allowed a run and two hits over one inning with two strikeouts and a save in his next outing. Tampa decided to ship Colin Poche to AAA before the season. He responded by pitching three scoreless innings with six strikeouts. J.P. Feyereisen has yet to allow a run over 2.2 innings with three strikeouts.

Texas Rangers

The thought of Greg Holland closing was dashed quickly after struggling out of the gate. He allowed two runs, three baserunners, and two home runs over his first three innings with one walk and four strikeouts. Joe Barlow served up a home run in his last outing, but he does have five strikeouts, and no walks over two innings on the year. Matt Bush remains a dark horse for saves in Texas after tossing two scoreless innings to start the year with one strikeout.

Toronto Blue Jays

Jordan Romano picked three saves over his first three innings with no walks and three strikeouts. Yimi Garcia has yet to allow a run or hit over two innings. Julian Merryweather appears to be rounding into form over his first three appearances (3.38 ERA and two strikeouts over 2.2 innings).

Washington Nationals

Tanner Rainey is 2-for-2 in save tries with no runs allowed over three innings with three strikeouts. Steve Cishek looks to be the Nationals' closing handcuff after tossing two scoreless innings with two strikeouts to start the year. Sean Doolittle has been surprisingly sharp out of the gate (no runs or hits over three innings with four strikeouts). In addition, his fastball (94.3 MPH) has had more velocity than in his previous three seasons.

