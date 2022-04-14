ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yakima, WA

It’s a Big Problem In Yakima And Growing in The State

By Lance Tormey
 3 days ago
Every year in the city of Yakima police see an average of 500 to 700 vehicles stolen. Vehicle theft is a big problem all around the state. The Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs is out with a new report that shows vehicle thefts have increased 99 percent for March...

