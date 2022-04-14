Suspect arrested in fatal Clanton shooting

CLANTON, Ala. ( WIAT ) — A suspect is in custody in connection with a fatal April 10 shooting in Clanton.

According to Clanton Police, Cordarious Glover was arrested for the murder of Dante Milliner.

Police said Milliner was shot an d killed on 1st Ave in front of an abandoned barber shop in the West End Community . Authorities claim the shooting was the result of an argument between Glover and Milliner.

Glover was taken into custody around 6:15 a.m. Thursday morning without incident.

