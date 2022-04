It’s no secret that people of color often bear the brunt of environmental health hazards in the United States, often in ways tied to where they live. But new research out of the University of Washington and the University of California at Berkeley suggest for the first time at the national level just how much discriminatory mortgage lending practices of the 1930s persistently affect patterns of inequitable exposure to pollution even today, across more than 200 American cities.

