Road Trip: Close to Home: Brooklyn artist Jean-Michel Basquiat exhibit

A new exhibit in Manhattan is giving visitors an immersive experience into the life and legacy of Brooklyn artist Jean-Michel Basquiat.

Basquiat was known around the world for his colorful, abstract paintings. He died the late 80s. Now, you can visit nearly 200 of his never-before-seen paintings, drawings and artifacts on display at the 'King Pleasure' exhibition. Visitors can take a journey through his personal life in the curated rooms showing re-creations of his childhood home.

The exhibit is on display at the Starrett Lehigh Building in Manhattan. For more information, click here .