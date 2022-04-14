ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Road Trip: Close to Home: Brooklyn artist Jean-Michel Basquiat exhibit

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NQlLZ_0f937VvB00

A new exhibit in Manhattan is giving visitors an immersive experience into the life and legacy of Brooklyn artist Jean-Michel Basquiat.

Basquiat was known around the world for his colorful, abstract paintings. He died the late 80s. Now, you can visit nearly 200 of his never-before-seen paintings, drawings and artifacts on display at the 'King Pleasure' exhibition. Visitors can take a journey through his personal life in the curated rooms showing re-creations of his childhood home.

The exhibit is on display at the Starrett Lehigh Building in Manhattan. For more information, click here .

#Road Trip
