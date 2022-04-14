TODAY 2GO: Start your day with all the top headlines for April 14
FWC identifies kayaking victim, Amazon driver caught tossing package in Lehigh, Wawa offers free coffee Thursday, rain returns.
These stories & more — Claire Lavezzorio and Meteorologist Jason Dunning have everything you need to start your day.
Press play for the news you need to start your day:
Just starting your day? NBC2 has everything you need to know this morning:
Tune in to NBC2 at 11 for the latest details on these stories and developing stories throughout the day!
Comments / 0