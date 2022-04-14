State water board approves over $431 million for South Dakota rural water system projects; Funding included for Mid-Dakota and West River Lyman/Jones rural water systems
The South Dakota Board of Water and Natural Resources has approved (April 13, 2022) $431,159,550 in grants and loans for rural water systems throughout South Dakota. These awards are part of more than $1.1 billion being distributed statewide. The $431,159,550 total includes $152,265,282 in grants and $278,894,286 in low-interest loans to
