Get your twerk on with Lizzo this week. The reality TV competition Lizzo’s “Watch Out for the Big Grrrls” premieres on Friday, March 25, exclusively on Prime Video. On a search for dancers to join her on tour, the “Truth Hurts” singer and performer is looking for people who are confident, authentic and ready to give their all on stage. The dancers will go through weeks of training, challenges and, unfortunately, eliminations to narrow the group down to those invited to join her dance crew. Tanisha Scott and Grace Holdon are special guests.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 23 DAYS AGO